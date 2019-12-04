How sweet it is! Cookie Lady’s show-winner sells out fast

Laura Merkel, a.k.a. “Laura the Cookie Lady,” has had a great season.

Flying high from her Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge victory, Merkel recreated her show-winning oatmeal kiwi white chocolate cookies and sold them at her shop on Nov. 27. She was also selling other flavors of drop cookies: chocolate chip, M&M, lemon blueberry, chocolate sea salt caramel, snickerdoodle, espresso, and peanut butter.

They were all gone within 35 minutes.

All cookies are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at Merkel’s shop at 30 E. Main St., Ephrata.

Merkel’s ornately decorated sugar cookies are a fan favorite. Those wishing to purchase those need to arrive at her shop early in the day, before supplies run out. Due to the popularity of her product, she is no longer accepting pre-orders for Christmas.

On Dec. 6, Merkel will be hosting a pre-Jingle Bell Trolley Tour party for kids at her shop. To purchase a ticket to this family-friendly event, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Jingle Bell Trolley Tour.” Be sure to choose the “Family” option.

To learn more about Laura the Cookie Lady, follow her on Facebook or visit lauracookielady.com.

Features editor Melissa Hunnefield welcomes your questions and comments at mhunnefield.eph@lnpnews.com.