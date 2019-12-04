Home   >   News   >   How sweet it is! Cookie Lady’s show-winner sells out fast

How sweet it is! Cookie Lady’s show-winner sells out fast

By on December 4, 2019

Fans came n droves and lined up out the door and down the street on Nov. 27 to purchase and taste Laura the Cookie Lady’s show-winning oatmeal kiwi white chocolate cookies. (Photos by Missi Mortimer)

Laura Merkel, a.k.a. “Laura the Cookie Lady,” has had a great season.

Flying high from her Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge victory, Merkel recreated her show-winning oatmeal kiwi white chocolate cookies and sold them at her shop on Nov. 27. She was also selling other flavors of drop cookies: chocolate chip, M&M, lemon blueberry, chocolate sea salt caramel, snickerdoodle, espresso, and peanut butter.

They were all gone within 35 minutes.

Delicious drop cookies lined up for sale at Laura the Cookie Lady were oatmeal kiwi white chocolate, chocolate chip, M&M, lemon blueberry, chocolate sea salt caramel, snickerdoodle, espresso, and peanut butter.

All cookies are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at Merkel’s shop at 30 E. Main St., Ephrata.

Merkel’s ornately decorated sugar cookies are a fan favorite. Those wishing to purchase those need to arrive at her shop early in the day, before supplies run out. Due to the popularity of her product, she is no longer accepting pre-orders for Christmas.

On Dec. 6, Merkel will be hosting a pre-Jingle Bell Trolley Tour party for kids at her shop. To purchase a ticket to this family-friendly event, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Jingle Bell Trolley Tour.” Be sure to choose the “Family” option.

To learn more about Laura the Cookie Lady, follow her on Facebook or visit lauracookielady.com.

Features editor Melissa Hunnefield welcomes your questions and comments at  mhunnefield.eph@lnpnews.com.

While shoppers lined up to buy drop cookies, Laura Merkel began the painstaking work of assembling turkey-themed sugar cookie decorating kits for Thanksgiving.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *