Hundreds flock to Ephrata library event to watch ‘Once In A Lifetime’ solar eclipse
“Look…up in the sky!”
Nearly 600 people Monday did just that at the Ephrata Public Library, embodying the famed opening scene of the 1950s Superman TV show.
True to form, the object in question once again was neither a bird nor plane.
This time it was the sun as the library’s packed house viewed a partial eclipse with collective awe and caution.
“Here, don’t look up without these,” said Judy Deppen of Ephrata while handing Emma Smith a set of special eclipse viewing glasses.
Library staff distributed goggles free to some people who registered to hear the “Eclipse Superman,” Ed Pinero, of NASA, explain the phenomenon Monday.
He noted why the partial solar eclipse in Ephrata —which differed from the totality in other areas from Oregon to the Carolinas — allowed local observers to view the sun about 76 percent covered by the moon.
“It’s amazing,” said David Chavez who traveled with his son Alexander from Lititz to the Ephrata Library.
“A once-in-a-life-time chance to see this,” Alexander said.
In Pennsylvania, the partial eclipse began after 1 p.m. and ended by around 4 p.m. The crowd at the library varied as guests came and went during the afternoon.
Library grounds were most crowded in the middle of the eclipse, when the maximum amount of sun cover hit around 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
Guests arrived dressed in astronaut costumes, decked in welding gear, performed eclipse interpretive dance and shared goggles to view a portion of what is the first total solar eclipse viewable from anywhere in the U.S. since 1979.
“If you missed the eclipse today you’ll have to wait until 2024 for the next one,” said Pinero, whose title includes “NASA Solar System Ambassador.”
Rebecca Lawrence, Ephrata Library director of public outreach program, said demand definitely eclipsed supply as 450 people had registered for the event before the weekend.
“Were our expectations met?” she responded. “Well, we had 74 pairs of glasses and ended with almost 600 guests, so I’d definitely say yes.”
Penny Talbert said besides the 450 people registered going into the weekend, 500-plus more called the library over the weekend.
“I was getting quite a few imaginative ‘sob stories’ from people who couldn’t find eclipse goggles,” she said.
People who had goggles, or any other eclipse viewing devise, readily shared with those who could not get their own goggles. Locally, Walmart said it sold out of the goggles and calls to other retailers returned the same response. Notices on websites of Toys ‘R’ Us and Best Buy noted their supplies of the $3 goggles were gone last Friday.
Excitement had built quickly for the eclipse in the past few weeks. So too did warnings about not looking directly into the eclipse.
Many schools in session, such as Columbia School District, confined students inside during the eclipse and other districts postponed athletic practices Monday afternoon.
Amazon earlier this month began refunding customer purchases for eclipse glasses that it could not verify as authentic and made by a reputable manufacturer.
However, not everyone who attended the Ephrata Library eclipse viewing party required viewing goggles noted Ginny and George D’Illio, who brought a cheese grater and other items to project the eclipse on to a white piece of paper.
“We’re old school,” said Ginny.
Others noted the natural view the eclipse through partially shaded areas created by the trees surrounding the library. Inside the library, viewers watched a live stream of the solar eclipse across the nation
Lawrence had lined the field around the library with long rolls of white paper to allow people to project the eclipse but most kids decided to sign and draw on the paper creating an eclipse party commemorative.
Justin Fogel shared his flame and skull embossed welding mask which offered a unique view of the eclipse compared to the black and orange display seen through the paper goggles.
“It’s a cool looking green,” he said. “Very safe, but you need a welding mask with at least a shade-13.”
Patrick Burns is social media editor and a staff writer for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
