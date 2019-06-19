Inaugural Summer Fest will showcase local artisans
Lititz watercolor artist Andy Smith has painted just about every scene at the historic Ephrata Cloister, from the Saron sister’s house to the Saal meeting house.
Redware artist Curt Pearson was inspired by the traditional Pennsylvania German pottery and now features plates, bowls, vases, ornaments, and other redware pottery pierces at the Ephrata Cloister gift shop.
Smith and Pearson will be among some 40 artists who will display their creations at the first annual outdoor Summer Fest at Ephrata Cloister on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The purpose of the event is to help raise funds for Ephrata Cloister. So the idyllic setting for the outdoor art show is perfect, with the 18th century old German architecture, sweeping meadows and grand trees, surrounded by buildings like the Saron, stone bake house, weaver’s cottage, and Conrad Beissel’s house.
“We have organized other shows like this, and realized that historic sites like Ephrata Cloister need additional funding to preserve them for the future,” says D. Michelle Pearson, who is president of the Artisans In The Park Organization, Inc. “We think that the Ephrata Cloister will be a wonderful place for an art show like this, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Ephrata Cloister.”
Her husband, Curt Pearson, agrees. He and his wife have a traditional pottery business, Robesonia Redware. He crafts beautiful redware in the local tradition, using the rich clay of the region, which turns to a deep muted shade of red when it is fired.
With accent colors like golden yellow and grass green, Pearson uses a Pennsylvania German technique of decorating known as sgraffito, with the plate, bowl or other vessel covered in a colored slip and a sharp tool removing or scratching away to allow the red clay body to show through.
Smith’s art is inspired by the landscapes and structures of the region, as well as his travels all over the world. Like the iconic Chadds Ford artist Andrew Wyeth, Smith favors the study of light and shadow as it plays over simple objects like a stone wall covered in vines, or a light dappled bench in a garden of flowers.
“I have painted just about all of the buildings here,” says Smith pointing out the Saron, or sisters house, with its steep pitched roof and tiny gabled windows, and the wandering steps that lead through lush greenery to the stone bake house. “There are so many beautiful spots that lend themselves to my style of painting.”
Smith adds that Ephrata Cloister is one of his favorite historic sites close to home, and he looks forward to helping to support the living history museum that recalls the founding of Ephrata when Conrad Beissel came to the site in 1732, seeking religious freedom, and eventually established the community.
“We want to make this a fun day, when people can see the history of Ephrata Cloister and help support the museum through the artwork, crafts and food that will be on sale,” says organizer Michelle Pearson.
As Pearson points out, the Artisans In The Park organization was formed by people who share a love of history and want to aid in its preservation. They organize and promote community fundraisers for historical landmarks in the form of art shows and festivals. By showcasing a variety of handmade art, they are able to donate a portion of the event proceeds directly to the hosting organization in an effort to help preserve history for generations to come.
“The inaugural Summer Fest at Ephrata Cloister, like all of our events, is admission free and will take place rain or shine,” says Pearson, adding that the Summer Fest silver partner is Freas Farm Winery.
The event will showcase the skills of several artisans including pottery, soaps, lotions, household products, wood carvings, paintings, paper art, glass art, furniture, fiber art, hooked and penny rugs, metal art, jewelry, photography, and more.
Since no arts festival is complete without food, the Summer Fest will whet the appetites of visitors with a variety of food and drink. The selection will include local farm-to-table wine from Freas Farm Winery, hot and cold drinks from The Perkup Truck, sandwiches, baked goods, and more.
There will be live artist demonstrations and entertainment throughout the day. The Ephrata Cloister Visitor Center and gift store will be open to the public, and tours of the buildings and land will be held throughout the day.
“It will be a great opportunity to find out about the amazing programs and events that are held at the Cloister throughout the year and to learn more about Ephrata Cloister,” says Pearson, adding when Conrad Beissel came to the site in 1732, he was touched by its beauty and planned to live as a hermit following his own religious ideas.
By the early 1750s, nearly 80 celibate brothers and sisters had settled there with householders occupying nearby homes and farms, following a life of work balanced by prayer. Wearing white robes, they adopted sparse diets, and slept little, all to provide discipline as they prepared for an anticipated heavenly existence. Their hard work included farming, paper making, carpentry, milling, and textile production.
Ephrata Cloister became known for its own arts, including the German calligraphic art of frakturschriften, self-composed acappella music, and an ambitious printing establishment.
For more details on the Artisans In The Park events, advertising or volunteer opportunities that are available, visit ArtisansInThePark.com, follow Artisans In The Park on Facebook, or contact Michelle Pearson at Info@ArtisansInThePark.com.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Ephrata Review She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
