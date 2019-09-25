Indiantown Mennonite Church turning 200 In the summer of 1819, a little stone meetinghouse was... Posted September 25, 2019

Ephrata has a fever of ‘101’ It’s the year after the big anniversary for the fair... Posted September 25, 2019

This Hub’s for you Council updated on new program organized by library Ephrata Borough... Posted September 25, 2019

Anatomy of a transformation At 6 p.m. on Monday evening I drove on South... Posted September 25, 2019

MS FitEffect program brings hope to locals Karen Hunt was a teacher at Fulton Elementary School when... Posted September 25, 2019

Isaac ‘Lee’ Arment, 76, Denver Borough Council member, Arment’s Restaurant owner Isaac “Lee” Arment, 76, of Denver, passed away Friday, Sept.... Posted September 25, 2019