It was THON-tastic
‘We have been blessed’
Michael Palm and Crystal Bryan-Muñoz’s have gone from ‘patients to participants’ at THON, Penn State University’s enormous philanthropy dedicated to childhood cancer research and enhancing the lives of families and children dealing with cancer.
Palm, now a senior at PSU, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of six. The Palm family has been attending THON for 15 years. Michael’s sister, Erin, was a dancer in 2017. This past THON, held on Feb. 15 through 17, provided Michael with another opportunity to support the charity that supported him when he was young.
This year, the Palm family had the opportunity to take the stage during “Family Hour” to tell their story to participants.
Recently married Crystal Bryan-Muñoz’s passion for THON is the result of “discovering that when cancer treatments end, the fight to end the disease does not.”
The 2002 Cocalico High School graduate documented her experience in State College also with her family at THON 2019.
Penn State’s student-run philanthropy project is capped off by an annual, 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon.
Bryan-Muñoz’s roller coaster ride and 29-month battle with childhood cancer started at age 11.
She said there’s been many ups, downs and “crazy loops” in that battle.
“It’s definitely been the most defining ride of my life,” said Bryan-Muñoz’s, who now lives in Lititz.
“We have been blessed,” wrote Barb Palm, Michael’s mother, in an email to The Ephrata Review. “Michael is a healthy young man ready to tackle the world. We have been blessed by the wonderful relationships we have made along the way. We have been blessed by THON and the Four Diamonds Fund as we never saw one bill for Michael’s treatment!”
A friend of Bryan-Muñoz’s recently offered a quote which she likes to share and live by.
“I love when people that have been through hell walk out of the flames carrying buckets of water for those still consumed by the fire,” Bryan-Muñoz’s quoted.
A photographer and a mother of five, she attended THON with her husband Luis Muñoz’s, a former THON 1998 Captain and PSU alumni.
Also attending were their children Layla Bryan,13, Ethan Muñoz’s 14, Ava Bryan, 7, Logan Bryan, 9, and Abby Muñoz
Crystal said her passion for THON is reinforced and driven by the desire to never “hear the words my child has cancer.”
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.
About Aubree Fahringer
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Smith, Shotzberger, getting married in May
Torey Shotzberger of Mt. Airy and Derrick Smith of...
-
Births: Reported Feb. 26, 2019
BEILER, Marvin Jay and Ruth Anne (Riehl), Christiana, a daughter,...
-
Extended life: Eagles overcome 16-point deficit to stun New Oxford, need one win for State berth
For most of the evening Monday at New Oxford, Brady...
-
Sons of Amvets seeks new members
The local squadron of the Sons of Amvets is looking...
-
It was THON-tastic
‘We have been blessed’ Michael Palm and...
-
Walter ‘Joe’ F. Benning, 85, Science Press retiree, member of OMPH, enjoyed dining out, Steelers
Walter “Joe” F. Benning, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on...
- Posted February 27, 2019
- 1
-
Hauler says tariffs impacting recycling
Borough will discuss request to pay tipping fees for materials...
-
Smith, Shotzberger, getting married in May
Torey Shotzberger of Mt. Airy and Derrick Smith...
-
Births: Reported Feb. 26, 2019
BEILER, Marvin Jay and Ruth Anne (Riehl), Christiana, a...
-
Extended life: Eagles overcome 16-point deficit to stun New Oxford, need one win for State berth
For most of the evening Monday at New Oxford,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Debbie Painter-Benning says:
-
Janice Ballenger says:
-
Julie Boyer Mathiot says: