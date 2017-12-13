- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
It’s all about the Nationals
In a 48-hour period, recent Ephrata High School graduate Nicholas (Nick) Vanderwende competed for national championships in two disciplines.
This summer, Nick spent eight hours under the watchful eyes of the judges at the 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky. It is the showcase of career and technical education students.
Two days later, Vanderwende and six Mountaineer teammates stepped onto the lanes at Smyrna Bowling Center near Nashville, Tenn., to compete as a team and as individuals for the 2017 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship.
Nick was nominated to compete in the District 4/5 championship by his Brownstown CTC architectural drafting teacher David Ecenrode, along with fellow classmate Cody May.
“He has had such a positive impact on my life,” said Vanderwende, after the week of travel and competition. “Not just as my instructor, but as a new friend that has helped me with multiple challenges.”
The 20 competitors at the District test had three hours, and were given an Architectural CAD problem dealing with four elevations and a cross section of the supplied floor plan. There was also a cross section labeling test. Two advanced to the state-wide competition. Nick was one of the two.
Eighteen seniors competed in Hershey for the state crown, tackling the same format, but a different architectural challenge.
“I won because I was the most accurate to the scope and also the answer key,” Vanderwende said. “I showed more detail than any other competitor, and even beat an adult who is attending college for architectural design.”
That victory set up Nick’s trip to Louisville. Vanderwende and Ecenrode left June 17, along with ten other students from the county’s three CTC schools at Brownstown, Mount Joy and Willow Street. They stayed at the Brown Hotel in Louisville. They competed at the Kentucky Expo Center.
In the days leading up to the eight hour challenge, the students had their experience enhanced by a number of cultural stops.
“We traveled to Churchill Downs, the Louisville Slugger Museum and I got to meet Evander Holyfield at ‘Fourth Street Live.’ I also tried the famous Hot Brown Sandwich and Derby Pie. We also took a cruise on the ‘Belle of Louisville,’ which was an amazing experience,” he said.
After the competition, Vanderwende stood as the 37th best in the nation in architectural drafting.
He describes his effort this way, “I was hand sketching a cross section through a fireplace, drawing floor plans, cross sections, roof plans, elevations and schedules to meet the criteria of the scope given.”
Although he did not capture any of the scholarship prizes, Nick did come home with free software, a free mouse and other gifts for competing in the national event. He was also named during his senior year as one of 20 to the National Technical Honor Society from Brownstown.
Nick is now attending Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in physics.
“It is a small school with a beautiful atmosphere,” described Vanderwende. “It has many on-site amenities that interest and help me. Engineering jobs are always in demand as technology continues to improve and advance.”
Bowling will also not be far from his mind, even though Penn Tech does not have a team.
“I see myself continuing to grow as a person, a bowler and a worker,” he said. “I feel like I can attain a job in the engineering field and maybe have the honor of being a professional bowler.”
About Kevin Frey
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Who’s on 2017 JINGLE BELL TROLLEY TOUR?
The Ephrata Alliance’s fourth annual Jingle Bell Trolley Tour took...
- Posted December 14, 2017
- 0
-
Bob Buckwalter’s enduring brilliance
Family, friends build his award-winning Christmas display tribute only weeks...
- Posted December 14, 2017
- 0
-
For Vision Care, Rely on Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. and...
-
Come Home for the Holidays at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant
When you come into Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, it feels...
-
No tax hike in borough’s budget, but reassessment will still determine bills
Countywide real estate reassessments prompted a 29.6 percent millage decrease...
-
It’s all about the Nationals
In a 48-hour period, recent Ephrata High School graduate Nicholas...
-
Carols to our ears
Downtown jewelry shop ‘rings’ in the holiday season with return...
-
Who’s on 2017 JINGLE BELL TROLLEY TOUR?
The Ephrata Alliance’s fourth annual Jingle Bell Trolley Tour ...
- December 14, 2017
- 0
-
Bob Buckwalter’s enduring brilliance
Family, friends build his award-winning Christmas display tribute only...
- December 14, 2017
- 0
-
For Vision Care, Rely on Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D....
- December 13, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Lisa A Bailey says:
-
Joanne Stoll says:
-
Rhonda Moyer says: