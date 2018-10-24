- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Jerry R. Gamble Sr., 80, Army vet, worked at Chrysler Corp., liked working on old cars
Jerry R. Gamble Sr., 80, of Denver, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at his home following a lengthy illness.
His wife, Dorothy P. (Nolt) Gamble, survives. They would have been married 55 years on Nov. 2. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Nannie (Jones) and Joseph Blaine Gamble Sr.
Jerry was an assembler for the Chrysler Corporation for 27 years. He had also served in the Army from 1958 to 1963. He was a member of Pine Grove Church, and enjoyed working on old cars.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Jerry R. Gamble Jr., companion of Kathleen Flaherty, Denver.
He was preceded in death by a sister: Betty Gamble; and a brother: Joseph B. Gamble Jr.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at groffeckenroth.com.
Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants
Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start checking...
Still time to get those pumpkins
This fall, your local farm market has pumpkins, but probably...
EASD supports changes in grad requirements
One size never did fit all and that’s why administrators...
Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, homemaker, enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, helping others
Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday,...
ENB’s Groff will retire after 52 years
Stauffer set to become 8th president in bank’s history The...
Raymond C. Book Jr., 87, worked at RCA, Manheim Auto Auction, outdoorsman, card player
Raymond C. Book Jr. 87, of Akron, passed away on...
Jason M. Dull, 43, construction worker, was loving father, enjoyed the Chesapeake Bay
Jason M. Dull, 43, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday,...
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
