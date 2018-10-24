Home   >   News   >   Jerry R. Gamble Sr., 80, Army vet, worked at Chrysler Corp., liked working on old cars

Jerry R. Gamble Sr., 80, of Denver, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at his home following a lengthy illness.

His wife, Dorothy P. (Nolt) Gamble, survives. They would have been married 55 years on Nov. 2. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Nannie (Jones) and Joseph Blaine Gamble Sr.

Jerry was an assembler for the Chrysler Corporation for 27 years. He had also served in the Army from 1958 to 1963. He was a member of Pine Grove Church, and enjoyed working on old cars.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Jerry R. Gamble Jr., companion of Kathleen Flaherty, Denver.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Betty Gamble; and a brother: Joseph B. Gamble Jr.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at groffeckenroth.com.

