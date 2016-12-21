Jingle Bell winner

Jingle Bell Trolley Tour of Homes winner Jordan Weber receives a check from Sue Burkholder of the Ephrata Alliance, event sponsor.

Weber’s home is at 349 E. Fulton St. and was built in the late ‘30s.

The script of the tour said they started with one string of lights that snowballed into a larger affair.

Weber said he doesn’t take offense when friends call him Clark (from “Christmas Vacation”) this time of year.

A highlight of the elaborate display is the Christmas tree on the roof that stands 22 feet tall and was made by Weber.

The tree can actually be seen from Route 322.

Congratulations, Weber family!