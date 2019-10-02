Joining paws
Lions, local dog group keep bingo tradition alive at the fair
Since 2014 Leo’s Helping Paws has become well known for its battle against puppy mills and for financial aid it’s given to dog rescue groups. Now Leo’s has added lions to its rescue list; Ephrata Lions, that is.
It all began just prior to last year’s 100th annual Ephrata Fair.
As Lion’s member Nevin Rutt recalled, “At our Lions meeting before the week of the fair, our chairman said we can’t have bingo. We just didn’t have the people. Nobody was able to help. I walked out of that meeting shaking my head and thinking this can’t be.”
It was indeed unthinkable. Lion’s Club bingo began around 1960, so not having the popular game at the fair would be like not having toasted cheeseburgers or the Mouse Trap (formerly Fat Albert) game.
“We were all kind of shocked,” Rutt said.
Not having bingo could’ve seriously hampered the Lions’ Club and its community service mission. It’s one of the club’s two major fundraisers, the other being the annual Sports Card Show.
The reason for the Lion’s Club’s dilemma is the same afflicting many other service organizations; an aging membership, especially active members, coupled with a drop-off in attracting new blood.
When he joined the Lion’s Club 41 years ago, Rutt said they had over 100 members. Now, he said, there are only about 25 still active.
“It’s a problem,” Rutt said. “But it’s a problem everywhere.”
The lack of active members is especially evident when manning a popular event like the bingo tent. Working the bingo stand, Rutt said, takes as many as 8 to 10 people per shift with two shifts per day. In years passed, some Lion’s members, he said, “worked double duty.”
The game itself, located under the big tent behind the train station, can seat as many as 130 players vying for prize money, which is a 50/50 split of what the club collects per game, so the bigger the pool of players, the larger the reward.
The possible loss of the popular Lion’s Club bingo soon attracted the attention of the Ephrata Farmers’ Day Association. Concern flags quickly went up and in stepped then-board member Beth
Quickel who immediately contacted the Lion’s Club.
“She said ‘It’s the one-hundredth anniversary. You must have bingo. We’ll get you help,’” Rutt said. “And they did. They pulled us through.”
For help with the Lion’s Club, Quickel turned to Leo’s Helping Paws. Specifically, Quickel called her friend Krista Jenkins, a Leo’s board member.
“She reached out to me,” Jenkins said. “I guess it was a last-minute situation, where it looked like the Lion’s Club was not going to be able to pull it off. We said we’d do our best.”
Jenkins said Quickel knew that Leo’s “had a pretty big pool of volunteers” they could tap into.
“It was the week before the fair and Beth said ‘you grew up in Ephrata. You know the fair so you know the significance of the Lion’s Club bingo. This is the one-hundredth year.’”
Quickel asked Leo’s for any help the club could provide. In return the Lions agreed to a share of the proceeds.
Jenkins agreed with Quickel about the Lions Club’s importance and put out the call to the dog rescue group’s membership.
“You can’t not have Lions Club bingo at the Ephrata Fair,” Jenkins said.
In the end, Leo’s was able to provide the needed volunteers, helping Lions members to work the tables, collect the money and read off winning cards while a club member did the calling.
“We’re just there to help,” Jenkins said. “It’s their event. We just filled the void. It was fun.”
The agreement between the two organizations proved a success. For its assistance last year, the Lions handed Leo’s a check for $1,500, an amount equal to the average grant Leo’s offers to a dog rescue group.
“The hours we put in at the bingo tent are saving a dog’s life,” Jenkins noted.
“The partnership worked very well for everybody,” Rutt agreed.
Following another successful fair this year, Rutt said two groups will also work together at the 102nd Ephrata Fair in 2020.
“We’ll keep doing this as long as we can,” he said.
This 101st Ephrata Fair is now in the history books, ending another year of this successful collaboration. Jenkins, who worked the stand Friday night, said her fellow volunteers had a great time.
“Friday was busy,” Jenkins said. “Busier than I’ve ever seen it.”
As for how much of a donation Leo’s will get, that decision is up to the Lions Club.
“They look at the hours we put in and then we get a proportion,” Jenkins said. “We don’t have an arrangement with them. This is their event and we are happy with anything. We want to support them and it’s also nice for us.”
Leo’s, founded by former Pancake Farm owners Beth Buchter and Kathy Styer, is a non-profit group that raises funds to provide grants to other non-profit dog rescue groups to be able to provide life-saving veterinary care.
“Dogs may come from shelters, and many come from puppy mills,” Jenkins said.
To date Leo’s has helped over 330 dogs and provided over $330,000 in grants. Combating puppy mills, she said, “is a big part of our advocacy program.”
Jenkins said she has always had an interest in animal rescue.
“But I have a full house so I can’t take in any more animals,” she said. “I felt Leo’s was a great outlet.”
Since the Lion’s Club’s proceeds all go back to community service as well, Leo’s and the Lions make for a great fit.
Larry Alexander is a freelance columnist based in Ephrata. He is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He can be contacted at larry2851@yahoo.com.
About Larry Alexander
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program addresses mental health
Nearly 400 students were referred to Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program...
-
Funding of Drug Task Force questioned in East Cocalico
East Cocalico’s support for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force...
-
Ephrata Police withdraw Adamstown shooting range proposal
The Ephrata Police Department formally withdrew their proposed shooting range...
-
Who will wear the crown?
One of these Ephrata High School seniors from the 2019...
-
Joining paws
Lions, local dog group keep bingo tradition alive at the...
-
Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, EHS grad, Country Meadows nurse, loved travel, outdoors, EECC member
Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, of Ephrata, was taken too soon...
-
Meet-the-candidates night at Community Commons Oct. 17
A meet-the-candidates night, co-sponsored by The Ephrata Review and the...
-
Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program addresses mental health
Nearly 400 students were referred to Cocalico’s Student Assistance...
-
Funding of Drug Task Force questioned in East Cocalico
East Cocalico’s support for the Lancaster County Drug Task...
-
Ephrata Police withdraw Adamstown shooting range proposal
The Ephrata Police Department formally withdrew their proposed shooting...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Kailey says:
-
Ruby Cromwell says:
-
Pamela Nolan says: