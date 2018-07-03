- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Kaboom!
Last October, the state legalized the sale of up to 50 milligrams of explosive material which includes firecrackers, Roman candles, and bottle rockets
Zachary Graney hears the same question from customers arriving at the Wicked Fireworks sales tent he operates along Route 322 in Ephrata.
“Almost everyone coming in wants the mortars,” he said. “They say I want to blow stuff up, what do you have that’s loud’?”
This is the first July 4 season where Class C or “consumer-grade” fireworks are legal to purchase in Pennsylvania and sales are brisk this year, Graney said.
The state in October legalized the sale of up to 50 milligrams of explosive material which includes firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets.
The obvious question is why would Pennsylvania lawmakers make the move. The answer is the state needs money and it levied a 12 percent tax on the pyrotechnics.
Ephrata Police Chief William Harvey said his department is well aware of the dangers posed by fireworks and this year’s “season” is unusually lengthy.
“First responders know all too well that the Fourth of July holiday weekend is one of the deadliest holidays in the United States,” Harvey noted. “This year the holiday weekend is a whopping five days, July 3 to July 8, and officers will see the worst of it.”
The law stipulates that no consumer grade fireworks may be set off within 150 feet of an occupied structure. The law defines an occupied structure as “a structure, vehicle or place adapted for overnight accommodation of persons or for conducting business whether or not a person is actually present.”
Lititz Fire Company Chief Ron Oettel, said he has posted reminders and encourages everyone to be wise and safe with the change in the law that adds aerial devices to the legal purchase and use by consumers.
“There isn’t much we can do at this point other than keep our fingers crossed that people follow the law,” he said.
David Cutler last week showed his three-month transient license required to operate Wicked Fireworks off Rote 322 and Pleasant Valley Road.
He and Graney have strick guidelines in operating the tent where they sleep overnight and operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Wicked Fireworks agreed not to sell M-80s or firecrackers, Cutler said.
Harvey made up a flyer explaining the new law where a person may not intentionally ignite or discharge:
— Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner.
— Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building.
— Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person.
— Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.
Harvey reminded residents that the new law does not nullify the elements of disorderly conduct and urged anyone setting off fireworks use extreme caution.
He asked that people be considerate of “your neighbors with PTSD and with pets.”
“Also, please use common sense for safety,” Harvey noted.
According to a report shared by Ephrata Police firworks injuries breakdown as follows:
Harvey said he’s not surprised that the vast majority of those injured are males 74 percent to women 25 percent.
Sparklers and firecrackers accounted for 40 percent of all injuries. Sparklers can burn at a temperature of 2,000 degrees hot enough to melt metal. Children under 5 using sparklers and other “safer” options accounted for more than 40 percent of the injuries.
Only 4 percent of injuries were due to public displays.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (SPSC) recommends the following tips to prevent injuries: never relight fireworks that didn’t fully ignite, keep a bucket of water on hand, light fireworks one at a time and moving back as soon as the firework is lit. Children should never play with fireworks.
Patrick Burns is news editor for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 717-721-4455.
