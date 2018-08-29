- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Landis Technologies remains rooted in Ephrata
It might seem as though many successful business stories often start in the basement of their parents’ house. But, in the case of Landis Technologies in Ephrata, that is actually true.
Matt Landis, owner and CEO of Landis Technologies, first began working with computers in his parents’ basement simply because it was interesting and something he enjoyed.
When his father purchased an extremely old computer that appeared as though it would never live to see another reboot, Landis was able to write the software to make it work once again, sparking what would later become his business.
“At first, it was just about the fun of actually being able to work with computers and finances weren’t really paid much attention to,” said Landis. “After a while, it was decided that it would be good to pay attention to the finances.”
In 1995, Landis started the company as a part-time venture while also working at his father’s dealership, Riverside Auto Sales, Ephrata, until computers eventually became full-time work. Soon after, Sheldon Kilmer, now general manager at Landis Technologies, joined the team alongside Landis.
Now, Landis Technologies has become an 18-person team and Microsoft Gold Partner with over 20 years of experience providing sales, consulting and continuous service throughout the area and beyond.
“A significant portion of our services are business, but we’ve made a very intentional decision to stay rooted locally by continuing our service center, which equally supports professional and home customers,” Landis said.
Located at 1120 Division Highway in Ephrata, Landis Technologies has a computer service center, where all customers are able to have an IT or sales expert assist them with their computer needs. They also sell business-class desktops and laptops from manufacturers such as Dell and HP, as well as other technology products including printers, keyboards, wireless routers, and backup batteries.
Early in the company’s inception, they decided to focus on Microsoft Windows and Windows Server, which led to their designation as a Microsoft Gold Partner.
“Over the years, we have developed a close partnership with Microsoft through a very tight focus on their products, writing articles and books about their products and working closely with Microsoft engineering teams,” Landis said.
Landis Technologies composed software that completes a Microsoft Skype for Business or Microsoft Teams solution. This includes the Attendant Pro software for Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Office 365, as well as the Office 365 Contact Center by Landis Technologies.
“Our add-on products for Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams are used by thousands of users around the world and sold in over 50 countries,” said Landis. “We went from very local Ephrata to establishing a very international footprint, which is actually a big learning curve when it comes to languages, cultures, and logistics.”
The company installs and supplies ongoing maintenance for an organization’s technology, including Microsoft Office 365 or Windows Server. They focus on IT products that work best for businesses.
“Our goal is to take care of the technology, so organizations can just keep working. We provide IT products and services that work so you can focus on what your business is,” said Landis.
“We want to make it so you don’t have to think about it; it just works,” added Wendell Martin, sales manager for Landis Technologies.
According to Landis, one of the biggest successes has been working well with the competition and being open to share any knowledge or information, even with the competition. He wrote a “how to” book for businesses implementing Microsoft Skype for Business and turned it into an online file for public downloading. Close to a million copies of the book have been downloaded.
“Working with competitors has led us to acquire several of them, and being open to share knowledge and express an attitude of thankfulness led to long relationships with employees, customers and vendor partners,” Landis said.
Throughout the years, Landis Technologies has had increasingly steady growth, giving them the opportunity to expand and plan for the future. Recently, Michael Burkholder was added to the Landis team as a sales person and they anticipate adding more marketing personnel and programming.
“We expect both our local IT practice and communication software to continue to grow. Since we prefer to stay rooted in the local community, that means more jobs for Ephrata,” said Landis.
In June, Landis Technologies put up the framework for its new building, complete with wide space and open windows so people are able to always see what’s going on inside the business.
On Friday, Aug. 31, the company will host an open house for their new building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. Landis Technologies will provide building tours and refreshments throughout the day. They will also have a giveaway for a HP Elite X2 Tablet.
For more information on Landis Technologies, call 717-733-0793 or visit landistechnologies.com.
Emily Jacoby is a staff writer for The Ephrata Review.
About Emily Jacoby
