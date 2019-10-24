Home   >   News   >   Learn the history of local transportation

Learn the history of local transportation

By on October 24, 2019

Early photo specialist Herb Fisher will give a slide presentation on the history of early transportation in Lancaster County at Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

The presentation will begin with stage coaches, then switch to the trolleys run by the Conestoga Traction Company, including the route from Lancaster to Terre Hill. Fisher will share stories about building, running, and mishaps of the early trolley days until it stopped. He will show the remains of the trolley path today.

The event is sponsored by Swiss Pioneer Preservation Associates. The lecture is free, with donations appreciated to support local preservation projects. For more information, 717-354-7139 or email Herb Fisher at herbjackie@juno.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *