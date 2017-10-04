- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
Library and DEI plan for the Unexpected
Unique new worldly downtown event features market, music, and $1K table setting contest
On Oct. 14 from 5-9 p.m., downtown Ephrata will come alive with the smells, sights and sounds of the world at Ephrata Unexpected, an international nighttime bazaar and communal dinner to benefit the Ephrata Public Library and Downtown Ephrata, Inc.
The Whistle Stop Plaza, located on Main Street, will come alive as guests embrace the diverse cultures and heritages represented in Lancaster County.
The $25 ticket, which looks like a passport, allows a guest access to the night market, music and a seat at the community table. Children 12 and under are free.
Tables and chairs will be provided, but guests bring their own complete table setting.
“And this is the really fun part,” said Joy Ashley, event co-chairwoman, “The table with the most spectacular setting will win $1,000! We thank UGI HVAC for being our prize sponsor and judges for the competition.”
A table is designated for each group, and the size of the table will be appropriate to the size of the group. Tables will be placed end-to-end to foster the sense of a community dinner. Guests do not have to participate in the table competition in order to attend, however attendees must bring their own tableware.
“It is our hope that diverse groups will sit next to each other, break bread together, and get to know each other,” said Ashley.
“This is a joint effort between Downtown Ephrata, Inc (DEI) and the Ephrata Public Library,” said Christy Anderson, event co-chairwoman. “DEI and the library have partnered on a number of events, such as Shamrocks & Shenanigans, as well as the Ephrata Brewfest. The partnership makes sense because both share a mission to build a stronger, more diverse community.”
The library will use the proceeds from this fundraising event specifically to fund operations and partnering programs with other vital community benefit programs.
“The library would like to initiate a NAR-ANON Family Group. Currently there is no such program in this part of the county, but those families struggling with a loved one addicted to heroin or other opioid need a safe place to share and cope,” said Ashley. ”The library can be that place.”
Downtown Ephrata Inc., a Main Street-focused organization, will use the proceeds to continue to expand community events and provide beautification projects along Main Street. One such event is the increasingly popular “Christmas in Ephrata,” which brought over 7,000 attendees to downtown Ephrata in 2016.
“We are excited to be a part of this event as a way to build our downtown community and help support programs like “Christmas in Ephrata.” Downtown events help promote the local businesses as well as encouraging residents from outside of Ephrata to see what we have to offer.”
“We also want to encourage economic growth for our participating businesses and organizations,” said Ashley. “Many people do not realize Lancaster County’s vast diversity outside the scope of Lancaster City. We hope to raise awareness of the many cultures represented throughout the county through this open-air market, community meal experience.”
During the evening, a variety of music will be performed. Guests are encouraged to engage with dancing and singing.
Entertainment and vendors for the event are:
Music
- Terry Strongheart, Native American music
- Mariachi Rey Azteca
- Francis Crowhill Miller, traditional Celtic and Appalachian Folk music
- Mark Seaman & Livin’ in the Rhythm; African Drums & Drum Circle
Food Vendors
- Aromas del Sur, Colombian
- Awash Ethiopian Cuisine, Ethiopian (Passport pick-up site)
- Caribbean Cuisine (Passport pick-up site)
- Garofalo’s Calabria, Old World Italian
- Isabelle Cuisine, West African
- Javateas, International Coffees (Passport pick-up site)
- root, American vegan (Passport pick-up site)
- Stroopies, Dutch Stroopwafels (Passport pick-up site)
- Ten Thousand Villages, Middle Eastern (Passport pick-up site)
- Three Sisters Park, Khmer-Thai (Passport pick-up site)
- Upohar, Global Fair (Passport pick-up site)
Merchant Vendors
- Earth Rhythms
- FX Saddle Company
- Heartwarming Hennas
- Landis Valley Museum Store (Passport pick-up site)
- Native American Heritage Booth: Uhma Ruth Py, Mark Warfel, and Lanie Buckwalter, artisans
- Ten Thousand Villages, Global artisan crafts
- Adult Beverage Vendors
- Meduseld Meadery
- Weathered Vineyards Wine Tasting Room (Passport pick-up site)
- St. Boniface Brewing Company
“Many sponsors are supporting this exciting new event,” said Ashley. “Blue Ridge Communications has been very gracious with helping us advertise. We must also recognize Farmers Insurance of Ephrata, Good to U Auto Center, Haller Enterprises, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Retreat of Lancaster, Phoenixx Design Associates of York, Integra Graphics Synergy, The MVE Group, Bamboo Shoots and Stifel Investment Services of York for their incredible generosity.”
Passports can be purchased online at EphrataUnexpected.org and picked up at a vendor location listed as a pick up site. Passports may also be purchased in person at the Ephrata Public Library and Hometown Refurnishing. Tickets must be purchased in advance in order to have a table(s) reserved for each party. Ticket sales close at 10 a.m. Oct. 11.
