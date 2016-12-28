Library launches Teen Reading Lounge

The Ephrata Public Library is launching a Teen Reading Lounge, an interactive book club for teens 12-18.

The library is pleased to be the only library in Lancaster County selected to host Teen Reading Lounge. Created by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council, Teen Reading Lounge is an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens. More than 600 teens in 68 libraries across Pennsylvania have participated in Teen Reading Lounge since its launch in 2010.

“This is not your typical book club,” said Rebecca Lawrence, outreach and public programs coordinator. “Teens will engage in the tough conversations; conversations about stereotypes, bigotry, peace and justice.”

Studies indicate that the program has made significant impact on the participants.

“The teens in our community need to feel accepted. Their opinions need to be heard and they need to feel validated,” Lawrence said. “Our hope through this program is that they will feel secure enough to discuss the tough subjects, broaden their perspectives and sharpen their critical thinking. Through communication and collaboration, they will learn essential life skills.”

Teens will screen the film “Race,” the telling of Jesse Owen’s remarkable story in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, and then participate in a discussion challenging today’s attitudes about racism and stereotyping at 1 p.m. Jan. 21.

The group will use the book “You Don’t Even Know Me: Stories and Poems about Boys” to identify lies, prejudices and stereotypes, both in the reading and in their own lives at 4 p.m. Feb. 6. Teens will design their personal visual symbols of hate, oppression, compassion and justice in society.

The group will explore love, friendship, loneliness, individuality and identity through the award-winning “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” and continue with their art projects at 5 p.m. March 2.

Participants will be able to keep their copies of the books.

Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12-18. No special knowledge is required to participate. To register, visit the library’s website at ephratapubliclibrary.org.