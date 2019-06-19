Lincoln Fire Chief addresses council
Last May, when crews from the Lincoln and Pioneer fire companies arrived at a house fire, they were told of the possibility of someone still in the home.
The situation was bleak, with only a slim chance of finding an unconscious person in a fully engaged house fire.
With two trucks on the scene, they were able to open the ceiling, then, searching in high heat with zero visibility, crews found and rescued the trapped individual.
“We’re very proud of this,” Lincoln Fire Chief Richard Gehman told Ephrata Borough Council recently. “It was a true team effort.”
Last year, the fire company volunteers were directly responsible for saving two lives, Gehman said.
On Oct. 23, an individual suffering from a drug overdose went into cardiac arrest.
When the person was found, he had no heartbeat and was not breathing. The Rescue 16 crew performed CPR and administered Narcan to save the person’s life.
Chief Gehman, who has been with the Lincoln company for 35 years, spoke to council members and Mayor Ralph Mowen, updating council on both the accomplishments and concerns of the fire company.
“Our volunteers are our greatest asset,” Gehman said. “And there’s no question that we try to treat them that way.”
While fire companies across the state are having trouble finding enough volunteers, the core group of firefighters of the Lincoln Fire Company remains strong with an impressive 54 active members.
Of that number, 25 are multi-generational family members, nine hail from the agricultural community, and seven are female firefighters.
With the fire company located at 38 S. Market St., Lincoln’s primary response areas are the western half of both Ephrata Borough and township, and the eastern half of Clay Township.
The Lincoln Fire Company No. 1 of Ephrata was formed in 1851, nearly 170 years ago. It began as a volunteer firefighting company and has stayed all volunteer, Gehman said.
The company’s motto is “Protector of the West Side,” while their vision statement is to “Deliver the highest level of public service through team effort.”
The values of the fire company are something they all adhere to when dealing with the public, Gehman said, and that includes honesty, respect, integrity, patience, safety, and teamwork.
Council member Ricky Ressler, head of the public safety committee, told Gehman and a number of other fire officials at the meeting that the committee began taking a closer look at the borough’s fire companies two months ago, when Pioneer Fire Company officials updated the borough on their status.
“We’re looking into possibly instituting a study, so this will continue into our next safety committee meeting,” Ressler said. “We appreciate the service you give us and we know we have two excellent fire companies in the borough.”
Pioneer and Lincoln both provide firefighting services and additional protective help for the borough.
Response times and “on scene” times have remained stable, Gehman said, but the calls for service have increased. Out of a year of 365 days, Lincoln had 355 calls for service, Gehman said.
That includes responding to building fires, apartment fires, vehicle accidents and rescues, car fires, gas leaks, spill controls, emergency medical calls, water rescues and residential flooding.
The Lincoln company doesn’t have boats for water rescue, but works with the Pioneer company and their equipment for those types of incidents.
Water rescues seem to be on the increase, Gehman said.
“We had a lot of residential flooding in August, and unfortunately, when you get flooding, everybody wants to drive through water,” Gehman said.
The company also did a number of animal rescues last year, he said; mainly getting ducks out of sewers or cattle from manure pits.
“We are the heavy rescue (vehicles) for the area,” Gehman said.
Continuing education is important to the Lincoln company, Gehman said, adding that the total training hours for volunteers in 2018 were over 15,255.
“We’re very proud of that number (of hours) because we’re big on training,” Gehman said. “Promoting a lot of training is one of our goals; we’re constantly trying to improve and always learning something new.”
Firefighting has been given new challenges and new responsibilities in recent years. Now, Narcan (for opioid overdose) is carried in the trucks, and members have taken classes in “Active Attack Integrated Response,” or active shooter training.
Training to learn about hazardous materials is also ongoing.
Fifty members are also trained in Emergency Medical Services; all members are trained in CPR, while seven volunteers are EMTs and two are paramedics.
The crews also do farm rescues, confined space and rope rescue, trench, collapse, and environmental rescues.
Gehman spoke to the council about the number of volunteers that are available at different times of the day and night.
From midnight to 6 a.m., about 12 volunteers will respond; from 6 a.m. to noon, also about 12 volunteers will come out; from noon to 6 p.m., 14 personnel, and 6 p.m. to midnight, up to 18 personnel.
Councilman Victor Richard asked if companies were allowing employees who are also volunteers to leave for fire calls during the day.
Fortunately, several businesses are OK with that, Gehman said.
“A lot of people are self-employed, like the farming community, or some are retired, for day shift calls,” Gehman said. “Our ag community, depending on the time of year, will drop what they’re doing and come help.”
After disappointing returns from public donations, council decided to get input from the fire companies as to their needs and to determine what the borough could do to help.
While retaining personnel isn’t a problem for Lincoln, adequate funding is always a concern.
“The state is providing less money each year, and that’s not only for Ephrata; that’s all over the state,” Gehman said.
The current Lincoln Fire station was built in 1998 and has had no major renovations to date, he said.
A few needs include a deteriorating concrete apron in front of the building that needs to be replaced and will cost about $28,000, and upgrading an aging HVAC system.
Turn-out gear and air packs are always needed.
In 2028, they are hoping to replace the roof, at a cost of $65,000.
Enlarging the station would give members a day room and provide a larger training and meeting room for personnel. The fire company owns adjoining properties that could be used for future expansion, Gehman said.
“We’re trying to keep our equipment up to date and we’re looking at different avenues for fund-raising,” Gehman said.
Also attending the meeting were James Gehman, deputy chief; Matt Showalter, assistant chief; Tim Showalter, treasurer; Richard Ritter, president, and Randy Gockley, former chief and member-at-large.
Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Marylouise Sholly
