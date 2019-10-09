Lloyd seeks PA Senate District 48 seat
Former Ephrata resident David Lloyd has announced he’ll seek the Democratic nomination for the open Pennsylvania Senate District 48 seat.
The Senate seat opened when Republican Mike Folmer resigned last month.
With solid Ephrata roots, Lloyd, now of Mount Gretna, for the last four years has served as a West Cornwall Township Supervisor — “the first time a Democrat to have has won there in “memory,” he said.
“I look back at all of the years I’ve worked with the Ephrata Rec Center, I’ve kind of always sat on the other side of the table while involved with all of those municipal agreements and contributions,” Lloyd.
After he left the Rec Center politics interested him and he wanted to “get to the other side of the table,” as a township supervisor.
Now the Ephrata High School grad wants to take that experience to the next level as a Pennsylvania State Senator.
Voters in the 48th Senate district, which includes all of Lebanon and parts of Dauphin and York counties, will choose Folmer’s replacement in a special election on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Folmer, resigned his seat after being charged with possession of child pornography on his cell phone.
A Democratic committee will hold nomination meetings on Sunday, Oct. 20. The day before, District 48 Republicans will choose their nominee at a special meeting.
At that meeting Lloyd will have the opportunity to give a brief stump speech where he’ll discuss a platform aimed at “keeping the Commonwealth fiscally, environmentally, and socially in step with the 21st century.”
His major areas of concern are infrastructure (highway and bridge funding plan and mechanism); tax reforms (property and spending controls); the environment (safety risks of transmitting natural gas liquids and safe drinking water); workforce development (job development, manufacturing retention, and training); human services (adequate funding and Medicaid work requirements); and gun reform (red flag/extreme risk protection orders).
Lloyd said “it is an uphill battle” going up against a large group of at least 14 people who announced their candidacies.
He still works in Ephrata as the CEO of EARS, a not-for-profit organization that serves over 250 adult individuals with intellectual disabilities/autism in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.
Lloyd and his wife have lived in West Cornwall Township since 2001. He has a bachelor of arts degree from Catawba College and 40-plus years of experience in the administration and development of not-for-profit/municipal services.
