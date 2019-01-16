Home   >   Cocalico   >   Locals earn blue ribbons at PA Farm Show

Locals earn blue ribbons at PA Farm Show

By on January 16, 2019

Michael Butz of Reinholds won Grand Champion Market Steer at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show. Butz’s steer sold for $18,000 to buyers Bell and Evans Poultry and Giant Foods at the junior livestock sale. Pictured (left to right) are Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Elizabeth Voight, Matthew Butz, Alison Butz, Kevin Hoover, Tim Butz, Christine Butz, Livestock Director Harrison Frantz, Nick Bertrum, Mike Deskiewicz, Margo Sechler, Scott Sechler Jr., Scott Sechler Sr., Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, and Michael Butz.

Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, for its 103rd year. More than 10,000 competitive exhibits and nearly 300 commercial exhibitors were on display within the 24-acre spread throughout the complex’s 11 halls and three arenas.

Top award winners included:

Beef

Matthew Mitchell of Reinholds received a blue ribbon for his Jr. Heifer Calves (June 1, 2018 and after).

Michael Butz, of Reinholds had the Champion Sr. Bull, Champion Intermediate Bull, Reserve Champion Sr. Bull Calf, and got a blue ribbon for his Early Summer Yearling Bulls (May &tstr; June, 2015). Butz’s Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $18,000 to buyers Giant Foods and Bell & Evans.

Family Living

Natalie Sensenig of Denver won a blue ribbon in Fashions with a Flair: Open Div.: Single Piece, Garment, Youth or Adult Dress – Street Wear.

Laura Sensenig of Denver won a blue ribbon in Apron – Preprinted.

Elaine Sensenig of Denver won blue ribbons in Button Craft Contest – Ages 19 and over, Pillowcase Challenge Contest – Ages 19 and over, and Hobbies – Adult.

Natalie Sensenig, Denver, struts down the Fashion with a Flair runway in her first prize winning outfit at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Beer

St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Ephrata, won a blue ribbon in the Stout and Porter category for their Hegemony.

Winning brewers display their ribbons Jan. 5 at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg. Deputy Agriculture Secretary Cheryl Cook (far right) stands next to Dain Shirey of St. Boniface after the presentation. St. Boniface took home a blue ribbon for its Hegemony Stout.

Rabbits

Alison Andersen, of Stevens, won blue ribbons in the following categories: SB – Lilac, BOSV – Silver Fox – Black, BV – Silver Fox – Black, IB – Silver Fox – Black, SB – Silver Fox – Black, Lilac Best of Breed Open, Silver Fox Best of Breed Open, Silver Fox Best Opposite Sex of Breed Open, Open Breed Fur/Wool – Colored, and ID – Silver Fox – Black.

Beef

Michael Butz of Reinholds took home Grand Champion Market Steer honors with his 1,320-pound Light Heavyweight crossbred steer. He also won Overall Champion Crossbred Steer, and Champion Light Heavyweight Crossbred Steer.

Lanternfly Calendar

Out of 700 statewide entries, a drawing made by an Ephrata Mennonite School student will be among the 12 posters that illustrate months of the 2019 Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture calendar about the threat posed by the spotted lanternfly.

Nicole Cassell, a sixth-grader,, took second place in her grade divisions in the agriculture department’s Spotted Lanternfly Awareness Calendar Contest.

Nicole Cassell, a sixth grader at Ephrata Mennonite School, earned a second place ribbon in her grade division at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Spotted Lanternfly Calendar Contest with this poster. (Images courtesy of PA Farm Show)

As part of the contest, students were asked to include facts about the spotted lanternfly on their posters. All existing copies of the calendar have already been given away, press secretary for the agriculture department, said.

Celebrity Draft Horse Feed Scurry

This year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured a new event &tstr; the Celebrity Draft Horse Feed Scurry. Although past years included a feed scurry, this year representatives, senators, queens, former queens, and the Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding made their feed scurry debut at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Representative David Zimmerman (Eastern Lancaster County) smoked the competition, winning first place by more than five seconds.

Auctioneers

Brian Oberholtzer, Reinholds, was named one of the top 10 auctioneers in the state. He placed fifth in the 2019 Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest.

Commercial Exhibitors

Power Pro Equipment, New Holland, won an award for Best Farm Equipment Display.

Poultry

Ryleigh Libell, of Denver, won a blue ribbon for her Orpington Buff chicken. She also won a blue ribbon and Best of Breed, Champion Turkey and Grand Champion Turkey for her Narragansett turkey.

Reserve Champion Suffolk Ewe at the PA Farm Show was awarded to Zachary Bollinger (right) from Reinholds.

Sheep

Emma Oberholtzer of East Earl cleaned up this year, earning the following blue ribbons and accolades in the Cheviot category: Cheviot Junior Spring Ram; Yearling Ewe; Early Spring Ewe Lamb; Late Spring Ewe Lamb; Champion Ewe; Reserve Champion Ewe. She also won blues in the All Other Breeds category: Spring Ram Lamb; Yearling Ewe; Champion Ram; Fall Ewe Lamb; Early Spring Ewe Lamb; Late Spring Ewe Lamb. She also won a blue for Sheep Showmanship III.

Zachary Bollinger of Reinholds won the following blues for his Suffolks: Reserve Champion Ewe; Champion Ewe; Yearling Ram; Fall Ram Lamb; Yearling Ewe; Early Spring Ewe Lamb; Late Spring Ewe Lamb.

Emily Bollinger of Reinholds won blues for her Suffolks: Spring Ram Lamb; Champion Ram.

Amanda Oberholtzer, East Earl, had the All Other Breeds Champion Ram and Reserve Champion Ewe.

Reserve Champion Cheviot Ewe in the Junior Breeding Sheep Show was awarded to Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl (right).

For a detailed list of all 2019 PA Farm Show award winners, as well as many more photos, visit farmshow.state.pa.us.

