Locals earn blue ribbons at PA Farm Show
Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, for its 103rd year. More than 10,000 competitive exhibits and nearly 300 commercial exhibitors were on display within the 24-acre spread throughout the complex’s 11 halls and three arenas.
Top award winners included:
Beef
Matthew Mitchell of Reinholds received a blue ribbon for his Jr. Heifer Calves (June 1, 2018 and after).
Michael Butz, of Reinholds had the Champion Sr. Bull, Champion Intermediate Bull, Reserve Champion Sr. Bull Calf, and got a blue ribbon for his Early Summer Yearling Bulls (May &tstr; June, 2015). Butz’s Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $18,000 to buyers Giant Foods and Bell & Evans.
Family Living
Natalie Sensenig of Denver won a blue ribbon in Fashions with a Flair: Open Div.: Single Piece, Garment, Youth or Adult Dress – Street Wear.
Laura Sensenig of Denver won a blue ribbon in Apron – Preprinted.
Elaine Sensenig of Denver won blue ribbons in Button Craft Contest – Ages 19 and over, Pillowcase Challenge Contest – Ages 19 and over, and Hobbies – Adult.
Beer
St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Ephrata, won a blue ribbon in the Stout and Porter category for their Hegemony.
Rabbits
Alison Andersen, of Stevens, won blue ribbons in the following categories: SB – Lilac, BOSV – Silver Fox – Black, BV – Silver Fox – Black, IB – Silver Fox – Black, SB – Silver Fox – Black, Lilac Best of Breed Open, Silver Fox Best of Breed Open, Silver Fox Best Opposite Sex of Breed Open, Open Breed Fur/Wool – Colored, and ID – Silver Fox – Black.
Beef
Michael Butz of Reinholds took home Grand Champion Market Steer honors with his 1,320-pound Light Heavyweight crossbred steer. He also won Overall Champion Crossbred Steer, and Champion Light Heavyweight Crossbred Steer.
Lanternfly Calendar
Out of 700 statewide entries, a drawing made by an Ephrata Mennonite School student will be among the 12 posters that illustrate months of the 2019 Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture calendar about the threat posed by the spotted lanternfly.
Nicole Cassell, a sixth-grader,, took second place in her grade divisions in the agriculture department’s Spotted Lanternfly Awareness Calendar Contest.
As part of the contest, students were asked to include facts about the spotted lanternfly on their posters. All existing copies of the calendar have already been given away, press secretary for the agriculture department, said.
Celebrity Draft Horse Feed Scurry
This year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured a new event &tstr; the Celebrity Draft Horse Feed Scurry. Although past years included a feed scurry, this year representatives, senators, queens, former queens, and the Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding made their feed scurry debut at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Representative David Zimmerman (Eastern Lancaster County) smoked the competition, winning first place by more than five seconds.
Auctioneers
Brian Oberholtzer, Reinholds, was named one of the top 10 auctioneers in the state. He placed fifth in the 2019 Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest.
Commercial Exhibitors
Power Pro Equipment, New Holland, won an award for Best Farm Equipment Display.
Poultry
Ryleigh Libell, of Denver, won a blue ribbon for her Orpington Buff chicken. She also won a blue ribbon and Best of Breed, Champion Turkey and Grand Champion Turkey for her Narragansett turkey.
Sheep
Emma Oberholtzer of East Earl cleaned up this year, earning the following blue ribbons and accolades in the Cheviot category: Cheviot Junior Spring Ram; Yearling Ewe; Early Spring Ewe Lamb; Late Spring Ewe Lamb; Champion Ewe; Reserve Champion Ewe. She also won blues in the All Other Breeds category: Spring Ram Lamb; Yearling Ewe; Champion Ram; Fall Ewe Lamb; Early Spring Ewe Lamb; Late Spring Ewe Lamb. She also won a blue for Sheep Showmanship III.
Zachary Bollinger of Reinholds won the following blues for his Suffolks: Reserve Champion Ewe; Champion Ewe; Yearling Ram; Fall Ram Lamb; Yearling Ewe; Early Spring Ewe Lamb; Late Spring Ewe Lamb.
Emily Bollinger of Reinholds won blues for her Suffolks: Spring Ram Lamb; Champion Ram.
Amanda Oberholtzer, East Earl, had the All Other Breeds Champion Ram and Reserve Champion Ewe.
For a detailed list of all 2019 PA Farm Show award winners, as well as many more photos, visit farmshow.state.pa.us.
About Melissa Hunnefield
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Maize Mexican Cantina: A Taste of Mexico with a West Coast Accent
You might know that the word “Maize” means “corn” in...
-
DC Eager Emergency Services: Getting Out from Under in the New Year
It can happen so gradually that you hardly realize it....
-
Ephrata shares its renowned ‘Life Ready’ program
While the basics will always be taught, today’s students need...
-
Akron’s Hillcrest will remain open in 2019
Swim club approaches council about its future Hillcrest Swim Club...
-
Ephrata Township grants Sheetz liquor license
With no input from the public, and no qualms from...
-
New Year brings opportunity for downtown Denver business
Denver Council discussed the importance of maintaining the downtown business...
-
West Cocalico welcomes zoning officer, no changes to supervisor board
This new year, West Cocalico residents did not see changes...
-
Maize Mexican Cantina: A Taste of Mexico with a West Coast Accent
You might know that the word “Maize” means “corn”...
-
DC Eager Emergency Services: Getting Out from Under in the New Year
It can happen so gradually that you hardly realize...
-
Ephrata shares its renowned ‘Life Ready’ program
While the basics will always be taught, today’s students...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Cory Van Brookhoven says:
-
Janice Ballenger says:
-
Max les says: