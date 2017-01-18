Locals earn blue ribbons at Farm Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, for its 101st year. More than 10,000 competitive exhibits and nearly 300 commercial exhibitors were on display within the 24-acre spread throughout the complex’s 11 halls and three arenas.

First place blue ribbons were distributed to the following residents of the Ephrata Review coverage area:

Swine: Yorkshire: February Gilts — Kevin Pfautz, Ephrata

Swine: Champion Yorkshire — Kevin Pfautz, Ephrata

Beef: Angus Open: Jr. Heifer Calves (April 9 – 15, 2016) — Michael Butz, Reinholds

Angus Jr.: Jr. Heifer Calves (April 1 – 15, 2016) — Michael Butz, Reinholds

Jr. Market Steers – Hereford: Breed Reserve Champion — Natalie Eberly, Stevens

Showmanship (Youth-Alpacas): Showmanship: 9-12 years — Kaylie Wyniawskyi, Ephrata

Rabbit: Open Classes: SB/SD Lilac, IB/SB Silver Fox, 31A/31C Lilac Bob Open, Silver Fox Bob Open — Alison Andersen, Stevens

Sheep: Cheviot Open: Fall Ram Lamb (9/1/15 – 12/31/15) —Emma Oberholtzer, East Earl

Sheep: Late Spring Ewe Lamb (2/16/16 – 8/31/16) — Jason Zimmerman, Reinholds

Sheep: Suffolk Open: Yearling Ram (9/1/14 – 8/31/15), Reserve Champion Ram, Yearling Ewe (9/1/14 – 8/31/15), Reserve Champion Ewe — Zachary Bollinger, Reinholds

Sheep: Meat Open: Early Spring Ram Lamb (1/1/16 – 2/15/16), Pair of Ram Lambs, Champion Ram — Emma Oberholtzer, East Earl

Champion Open Sheep: Cheviot Junior: Fall Ram Lamb (9/1/15 – 12/31/15), Yearling Ewe (9/1/14 – 8/31/15) — Emma Oberholtzer East Earl

Textiles: Senior Project, 1 or 2 Piece Outfit: ­ Natalie Sensenig, Denver

Textiles: Senior Project, Party/Formal Garment: ­ Laura Sensenig, Denver

Results for all farm show categories are not currently posted on the farm show web site. For a detailed list of all 2017 Farm Show award winners in the above-mentioned categories, visit farmshow.state.pa.us.