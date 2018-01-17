Locals Earn Blue Ribbons at PA Farm Show

Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, for its 102nd year.

More than 10,000 competitive exhibits and nearly 300 commercial exhibitors were on display within the 24-acre spread throughout the complex’s 11 halls and three arenas.

First place blue ribbons and champion honors were distributed to the following residents of the Ephrata area:

Jr. Market Animals

Emma Oberholtzer, East Earl, had the first place entry in the Jr. Market Lamb – OutstandingShepherdEx Jr. Breeding Division IV (2006-2008) category.

Sierra Zimmerman, Ephrata, had the first place animal in the Jr. Market Steers – Crossbred category. She also had the Champion Lightweight animal.

Claudia Pfautz, Ephrata, had the first place Berkshire Heavyweight swine. She won Berkshire Breed Reserve Champion.

Swine

Claudia Pfautz, Ephrata, had the first place Champion Spotted Swine.

Beef

Sierra Zimmerman, Ephrata, had the Champion Lightweight Crossbred Steer.

Dairy Cattle

Madison Weaver, Ephrata, won Junior Champion, Holstein Open. She had the first place Holstein Junior Spring Calf (3/1/2017-5/31/2017) and Junior Champion. She also won first place in Showmanship (Junior Dairy Cattle) Dairy Showmanship I (born 1998-2000).

Hayden Weaver, Ephrata, won first place Jersey Open Winter Calf (12/1/2016-2/28/2017). The animal was Reserve Junior Champion. He also won first place Jersey Junior Winter Calf (12/1/2016-2/28/2017). The animal was Junior Champion.

Sheep

Emma Oberholtzer, East Earl had the first place Early Spring Ram Lamb, Early Spring Ewe Lamb, Pair of Yearling Ewes, Fall Ewe Lamb, Early Spring Ewe Lamb, and Yearling Ewe. She also won first place AOB Meat Open Fall Ram Lamb, Early Spring Ram Lamb, and Pair of Ram Lambs. She had the first place AOB Meat Junior Fall Ram Lamb, Spring Ram Lamb, Yearling Ewe, Fall Ewe Lamb, Champion Ram, and Reserve Champion Ram. She had the Reserve Champion Meat Ram, Reserve Champion Ewe, Champion Ewe, and Reserve Champion Ewe. She won first place for Breeder’s Young Flock and received the Premier Breeder award.

For a detailed list of all 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show award winners, visit farmshow.state.pa.us.