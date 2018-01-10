Locals thrive at state farm show

There were several people from around the county that participated in Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 6-13. Some even took home prizes for their entries.

There were three locals who placed in the swine and beef categories.There was a swine exhibitor from Ephrata with a breed champion, a PPSP7 Marty 2-5 owned by Claudia Pfautz from Ephrata. It sold for $750. Kevin Pfautz of Ephrata placed seventh. Madison Weaver of Ephrata placed second with her entry in the Jr. heifer calves.

Michael Butz of Reinholds placed first and fifth in the Jr. Heifter Calves exhibit. Butz also placed forth in the April Jr. Yearling Heifers exhibit.

Alison Anderson of Stevens placed first, second, and third with her entries in the JB and JD Lilac exhibit. Anderson also placed first, third, and fourth with her entries in the SB Lilac exhibit. She placed third in the SD Lilac exhibit, first in the SB Silver Fox exhibit, first in the Silver Bob Open and Lilac BOSB Open exhibits.

Robert Cuthie of New Holland placed second with his entry into the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest.

Clara Bollinger of Cloister FFA performed the FFA creed during the state midwinter convention at the Farm Show Complex on Monday.