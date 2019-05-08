Mainspring debuts new ‘Live…On The Plaza’

Mainspring of Ephrata will begin two new series this month — Brown Bag Lunch Days and Exercise in the Plaza — as part of a new Live…On The Plaza series of programs. All programs are open to the public with no entry fee and are held at Whistle Stop Plaza, located at 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

Brown Bag Lunch Days invite local business people to grab a take-out lunch at a participating restaurant and join others at Whistle Stop Plaza to socialize, network and have lunch. The Lunch Days will take place the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month from May through September, and will have music, trivia and “Meet Your Business Owner” from 12 to 1:30 p.m. To join in on the fun, visit a participating restaurant and request a Brown Bag Special, which will be selected by the restaurant and will cost $10 or below, including a drink and side. Then have lunch at the Whistle Stop and join in on the fun! Participating restaurants for the May 10 and 24 Brown Bag Lunch Days include The Pressed Plate (52 E. Main St.), Scratch Bakes (3 W. Main St.) and Griddle and Grind (20 W. Main St.).

Exercise Days on the Plaza will take place on May 11 and 18 and June 1, 8 and 15 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and will be led by instructors from the Ephrata Recreation Center. All ages and fitness levels are welcome as participants sample a variety of classes throughout the series.

Mainspring of Ephrata’s mission is to assist in the creation, retention, and re-investment of resources that increase the economic opportunities and improve the quality of life in our community. For more information about Mainspring and their events, visit their website at mainspringofephrata.org.