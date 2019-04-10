Mainspring of Ephrata launches cleanup

Mainspring of Ephrata will be organizing a 2019 Great American Cleanup of PA event

Mainspring of Ephrata and volunteers will be organizing the Heatherwood Park Revitalization Initiative. The first step of the project will be the cleanup of the park of litter. Through our participation in the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 27 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., we will be picking up litter and other debris. Volunteers will meet in front of the Mainspring of Ephrata office, 16 E. Main St. (Whistle Stop Train Station).

Mainspring of Ephrata is looking for volunteers to participate. Community and civic associations, schools and youth groups, families and friends, business employees, conservation organizations, sports teams, and others can organize their members and participate in the Heatherwood Park Revitalization.

Mainspring of Ephrata is the consolidation of three organizations in the Borough of Ephrata to create a more efficient and cost effective non-profit organization whose focus is community and economic development.

“Heatherwood Park, which is adjacent Warwick-Ephrata Rail Trail, is a natural choice to start to a revitalization initiative that will have an immediate positive impact for the community,” said Withum, executive director of Mainspring of Ephrata.

Partners with Mainspring of Ephrata’s Great American Cleanup of PA include Key-Aid Ace Hardware, Weis Market, and Green Mountain Cyclery.