Mainspring of Ephrata rolls out new name, website
A group of well-wishers crowded into Ephrata’s former train station Tuesday night to celebrate the rollout of the borough’s newest community development organization, Mainspring of Ephrata.
The newly named organization grew out of the consolidation of three pre-existing organizations — Downtown Ephrata, Inc., Ephrata Alliance, and the Ephrata Development Corporation. On hand to help with the ribbon cutting and the unveiling of the new Mainspring website were representatives from local businesses, government, civic organizations and the general public.
The goal of the organization, according to Executive Director Kelly Withum is to promote the economic vitality of the Ephrata community. The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce helped with the ribbon cutting. The new website is at https://mainspringofephrata.org.
