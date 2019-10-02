Meet-the-candidates night at Community Commons Oct. 17
A meet-the-candidates night, co-sponsored by The Ephrata Review and the Ephrata Public Library, will be held in the Community Commons meeting room on Thursday, Oct. 17. The Community Commons is located adjacent to the Library, on the side towards Route 272.
There are 32 Republican and Democratic candidates for local office on the November general election ballot. The invited candidates are running for school board, borough council and township supervisor in the Ephrata and Cocalico school districts. There are no independent or third-party candidates on the November ballot.
The municipalities included in the two school districts include the boroughs of Adamstown, Akron, Denver and Ephrata. Townships included are East Cocalico, West Cocalico, Clay and Ephrata.
The event will be moderated by Review editor Andy Fasnacht. Invited candidates have been asked to respond yes-or-no to their invitations by Oct. 14. The event begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
