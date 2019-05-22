Home   >   News   >   Memorial Day ceremony held at War Memorial Field

Memorial Day ceremony held at War Memorial Field

By on May 22, 2019

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony in Ephrata, starting at 9 a.m. on May 27 at the Ephrata War Memorial Field. The keynote speaker will be retired Brigadier General, Wilbur E. Wolf III., who served for over 31 years on active duty and as a member of the National Guard. In addition to the keynote speaker, the Ephrata High School band will play, and there will also be a solo, a salute to military branches, a Color Guard salute, and the placing of the wreath. The event is sponsored by the Ephrata Elks B.P.O.E Lodge #1933, and co-sponsored by the American Legion Post #429, Amvets Post  #136 and VFW Post #3376. Breakfast will follow the program at the Ephrata High School cafeteria.

