Home   >   News   >   Messick’s Christmas Light Show Raises Money for Local Charities

Messick’s Christmas Light Show Raises Money for Local Charities

By on December 6, 2018

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Christmas light show at Messicks is open for it’s sixth year. The show is free and open to the public who can drive up and enjoy the lights and music from the comfort of their car. Over the past five years Messick’s Christmas Light Show has raised $167,343.62 for local charities.

Messick’s light show features over 70,000 Christmas lights choreographed to Christmas music which is broadcast to FM radio you can enjoy from your car. Dozens of Kubota tractors and excavators are integrated into the show by using the machine’s headlights as part of the display. Throughout the show, volunteers from Messick’s will be collecting donations which benefit five local charities. 100 percent of the proceeds collected go to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Community Cupboard of Elizabethtown, Paxton Ministries and the Water Street Rescue Mission.

Messick’s Christmas Light Show is open to the public every evening now through December 30th from 6:00 – 9:30pm.

Check out some videos of last years’ Christmas Light Show and see how it’s all made on the links below:

Messick’s Christmas Light Show (how it’s made)

 
Messick’s 2017 Christmas Light Show | Lindsey Stirling, Celtic Carol

Messick’s 2017 Christmas Light Show | Lindsey Stirling, Celtic Carol

About Messicks Farm Equipment:

Messick’s is a retailer providing a complete sales and service experience for brands like New Holland, Case IH, Kubota, and over 200 more companies. With locations in Abbottstown, Bendersville, Carlisle, Elizabethtown and Halifax we’re able support the entire mid state’s needs for agricultural, compact and construction equipment.

 

Messick’s Farm Equipment
187 Merts Drive
Elizabethtown PA 17022

 

 

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *