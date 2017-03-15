Home   >   News   >   Micah Martin named National Merit finalist

Micah Martin named National Merit finalist

By on March 15, 2017
Micah Martin

Micah Martin

Micah Martin, an Ephrata High School senior, has been named a National Merit Scholarship Program finalist. Martin is among nearly 15,000 finalists nationwide, of whom 7,500 are estimated to move on as recipients of the Merit Scholarship.

The prestigious scholarship program awards a total of $33 million in individual scholarships to high school seniors. As a finalist, Martin joins less than one percent of United States high school seniors who are among the highest-scorers in each state. Martin will find out if he will ultimately receive a Merit Scholarship within the coming weeks.

Martin received notification of being a semi-finalist in September 2016.

“After I got my PSAT scores, I realized obtaining a National Merit Scholarship was a possibility. Then, it became something I was hoping for,” said Martin. “Finding out that I was a semi-finalist was pretty cool.”

The National Merit Scholarship process begins when students are juniors and take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Approximately 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools took this test last year.

“Finalists are considered among some of the most academically talented high school seniors. The program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” according to the National Merit Scholarship Program website.

“We love to see young people like Micah apply themselves to do their best, continually learn, and strive to become even better. We are very proud of his accomplishment and wish him continued success,” Dr. Brian Troop, district superintendent, said.

Martin hopes to attend Wheaton College in Chicago or Gordon College in Boston. Although he is unsure what career he will pursue at college, he says, “I enjoy math, but mostly like learning new things.”

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *