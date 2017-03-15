- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
Micah Martin named National Merit finalist
Micah Martin, an Ephrata High School senior, has been named a National Merit Scholarship Program finalist. Martin is among nearly 15,000 finalists nationwide, of whom 7,500 are estimated to move on as recipients of the Merit Scholarship.
The prestigious scholarship program awards a total of $33 million in individual scholarships to high school seniors. As a finalist, Martin joins less than one percent of United States high school seniors who are among the highest-scorers in each state. Martin will find out if he will ultimately receive a Merit Scholarship within the coming weeks.
Martin received notification of being a semi-finalist in September 2016.
“After I got my PSAT scores, I realized obtaining a National Merit Scholarship was a possibility. Then, it became something I was hoping for,” said Martin. “Finding out that I was a semi-finalist was pretty cool.”
The National Merit Scholarship process begins when students are juniors and take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Approximately 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools took this test last year.
“Finalists are considered among some of the most academically talented high school seniors. The program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” according to the National Merit Scholarship Program website.
“We love to see young people like Micah apply themselves to do their best, continually learn, and strive to become even better. We are very proud of his accomplishment and wish him continued success,” Dr. Brian Troop, district superintendent, said.
Martin hopes to attend Wheaton College in Chicago or Gordon College in Boston. Although he is unsure what career he will pursue at college, he says, “I enjoy math, but mostly like learning new things.”
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Sooner (perhaps) than later: Cocalico school taxes may increase in short term
A draft spending plan proposed by Cocalico School District officials...
-
A sweet read: Adamstown Area Library helps man realize his dream
When a Brecknock Township resident asked Kathy Thren, Adamstown Area...
-
Not so sound: Stoudtburg residents bring noise concerns to Adamstown meeting
Residents concerned with noise issues in Stoudtburg Village sounded off...
-
Forbidden planets, rock ‘n’ roll and Shakespeare at Cocalico
If any of the words that appear in the title...
-
Micah Martin named National Merit finalist
Micah Martin, an Ephrata High School senior, has been named...
-
Concerns raised over decline in taxable properties in boro
Ephrata Borough Planning Commission member David Hunt expressed concern that...
-
Stella! Winter’s final roar?
Late snow storm, biggest of season, shuts down area They...
-
Sooner (perhaps) than later: Cocalico school taxes may increase in short term
A draft spending plan proposed by Cocalico School District...
-
A sweet read: Adamstown Area Library helps man realize his dream
When a Brecknock Township resident asked Kathy Thren, Adamstown...
-
Not so sound: Stoudtburg residents bring noise concerns to Adamstown meeting
Residents concerned with noise issues in Stoudtburg Village sounded...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
dreed says:
-
Jan Leidholdt says:
-
Ava Antonia says: