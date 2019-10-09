Moment of joy
Ephrata Homecoming Queen Carol Gerges shows her excitement while being crowned Friday night by last year’s winner, Biola Fatusin. Carol’s brother, Andrew, can be seen in the background of the ceremony that took place at halftime of Ephrata’s big 70-22 homecoming win over Columbia at War Memorial Field.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Moment of joy
Ephrata Homecoming Queen Carol Gerges shows her excitement while being...
-
Lloyd seeks PA Senate District 48 seat
Former Ephrata resident David Lloyd has announced he’ll seek the...
-
Ephrata Bike Park opens Oct. 19
Come celebrate with Mainspring of Ephrata and Susquehanna Area Mountain...
-
New Nonna Rosa’s restaurant off to a great start in Akron
The former home of Piero’s Pizza & Pasta in Akron...
-
Ephrata Twp. says goodbye to Chief Harvey
Ephrata Township Supervisors on Oct. 1 bid a fond farewell...
-
Reel Reviews: DC makes run at Oscar contention with ‘Joker’
Movie trailers are not usually that tricky to figure out....
-
EPAC’s 2020 season explores uncharted ground
The 2020 Ephrata Performing Arts Center season is filled with...
-
Moment of joy
Ephrata Homecoming Queen Carol Gerges shows her excitement while...
-
Lloyd seeks PA Senate District 48 seat
Former Ephrata resident David Lloyd has announced he’ll seek...
-
Ephrata Bike Park opens Oct. 19
Come celebrate with Mainspring of Ephrata and Susquehanna Area...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry says:
-
Kailey says:
-
Ruby Cromwell says: