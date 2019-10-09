Home   >   News   >   Moment of joy

Moment of joy

By on October 9, 2019

Ephrata Homecoming Queen Carol Gerges shows her excitement while being crowned Friday night by last year’s winner, Biola Fatusin. Carol’s brother, Andrew, can be seen in the background of the ceremony that took place at halftime of Ephrata’s big 70-22 homecoming win over Columbia at War Memorial Field.

The crowning of the 2019 Ephrata Homecoming Queen, Carol Gerges. Photo by Missi Mortimer. 

