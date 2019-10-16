Births – Reported Oct. 16, 2019 BALLARD, Lauren, and Seth McKinley, Denver, a daughter, at Birth... Posted October 16, 2019

Hop’in Around: Water, hops, yeast, and …mac ‘n’ cheese! Every year, beermaker Mike Brubaker creates a special batch of... Posted October 16, 2019

Mountain bike park opens Saturday Collaborative effort between Mainspring of Ephrata and the Susquehanna Area... Posted October 16, 2019

Creek restoration, rec development proposed in Ephrata Township Last month, state officials joined representatives from Ephrata Township for... Posted October 16, 2019

Ephrata student named to all-national orchestra Jamie Chon, an Ephrata High School senior, has been selected... Posted October 16, 2019

Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza set for Saturday The last Party on the Plaza for the season is... Posted October 16, 2019