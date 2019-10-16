Mountain bike park opens Saturday
Collaborative effort between Mainspring of Ephrata and the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association opens the first bike park of its kind in Pa.
Opportunities for recreation in the borough were topmost at the Ephrata Borough Council meeting Monday evening, including an invitation for area residents to attend the grand opening of what is said to be the first bike park with a difference in Pennsylvania.
Council is inviting folks to attend a ribbon-cutting and opening celebration for the new Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood this coming Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at noon.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” said councilmember Linda Martin. “It’s the only bike park like this in the state.
“What makes this different is the skill levels that are available for different age groups, including a tot-lot bike area,” Martin said.
The bike park has been a collaborative effort between Mainspring of Ephrata and the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association, and is the first bike park of its kind in Pennsylvania.
The bike park features 1.5 miles of single-track trails, a pump track and different skill areas so the path can be used by beginners, intermediate riders, and advanced bikers.
The park also has a “balance bike” learning area for 3 to 7-year-old kids to be taught balancing skills.
“This is going to be one of the nicest amenities in Ephrata,” Martin said. “We’re hoping it will bring people in from other towns.”
The SAMBA group is a non-profit that helps with projects they feel are worthy, Martin said.
“They helped with a lot of the volunteer work done in the spring to clear out brush,” Martin said.
This week, Council also approved the name change for the bike park, which had been “Heatherwood Bike Park” and is now the “Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood.”
The idea for the name change originated with a high school Community Services Committee member and was agreed upon by Mainspring of Ephrata’s Board of Directors.
That same evening, Council members approved a request from Mainspring to close Lemon Street between Pointview Avenue and the Winters Memorial Trail from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the opening day bike park festivities.
Refreshments will be available for sale from food trucks parked on Lemon Street, near Pointview Avenue.
Bike path tours and demonstrations will also be given that day to visitors who want to see what the bike park entails.
The bike path is also adjacent to the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail, for people who prefer to walk. The trail is nine miles long and connects Lititz to downtown Ephrata.
The next project will be a bike-sharing program, Martin said.
Folks will be able to rent a bicycle from a shed to be built near the Winters Memorial.
“There’s a lot of potential here,” Martin said. “We’re really trying to promote biking in Ephrata.”
Martin told the Council that this coming Saturday evening would be the last party at the Whistle Stop Plaza for the 2019 season.
Hosted by Mainspring of Ephrata, the event, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., features food, beverages, vendors, and live music.
Beginning at 4:30 and playing until 5 p.m. will be Denver native Mike Gordon, and the main musical act will be “Bjorn and Francois.”
Marylouise Sholly is a freelance feature writer for The Ephrata Review. She welcomes your comments and questions at weezsholly@verizon.net.
