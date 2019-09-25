MS FitEffect program brings hope to locals
Karen Hunt was a teacher at Fulton Elementary School when multiple sclerosis changed everything. After 27 years, she was forced to stop teaching and had to learn to walk and talk again.
Victor Richard retired from Susquehanna Bank and is a member of Ephrata Borough Council. At 67, he has lived with MS for more than 35 years.
Robin Chilcoate was once a U.S. ranked racquetball player and instructor, who was diagnosed with MS in 1994. Ten years ago, her symptoms began to worsen. Three years ago, she was unable to walk. Two years ago, she participated in the MS FitEffect program through personal fitness trainer Mark Mueller.
“My goal is to get out of this wheelchair,” said Chilcoate. “And thanks to MS FitEffect, I am getting closer to that goal. I can move my legs now.”
On Sept. 14, Mueller held the kick-off for this year’s MS FitEffect program at Elizabethtown Fitness Club. It is the fifth year that the 10-week fitness program has been held at no cost to the participants. The 20 new members of the Class of 2019 gathered together for the first time as they prepared to start their journey to improved fitness.
Most attended with spouses, friends, or family members at their sides. They each had different goals.
Some wanted to build better muscle strength. Some wanted to have better flexibility. Some wanted to improve their balance. Some wanted be able to walk again.
There was one who wanted to ride a motorcycle again, while another just wanted to be able to take her dog for a walk. All wanted to find ways to deal with MS.
“We don’t make any promises,” said Mueller. “With MS, you can’t promise anything, but you can work toward your goals. And we are here to help.”
Mueller started MS FitEffect for one very good reason: his wife Jackie. In 1998, Jackie Mueller was diagnosed with MS after experiencing back and leg pain and fatigue. Her mother, Sue Shuford, had been diagnosed with MS years earlier and died six years ago from complications of MS.
“My symptoms have not been as severe as some,” says Jackie Mueller. “Through fitness training, I have been able to improve my balance and have more energy.”
Jackie Mueller’s fitness trainer is Karen Hunt, who has a unique understanding of living with MS. Before she was diagnosed with MS, Hunt was an elementary school teacher and a fitness trainer.
As Jackie Mueller’s trainer, both are benefiting from Hunt’s skills at helping her “student” reach her fitness goals.
“She keeps me motivated,” said Jackie Mueller. “And I have lost 40 pounds.”
Hunt’s experience with MS began when she was still teaching at Fulton Elementary. She was 50, which is on the older side for developing MS. The typical age range is between 20 and 50 for the onset of MS symptoms. For Hunt, her symptoms included extreme malaise, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms. She was in and out of the hospital, and doctors considered everything from stroke to
Lyme disease. She was constantly exhausted, one eye was blurry, and her balance was off. She and her husband Dave were at a loss to understand what was wrong.
It was a detective game, as doctors tried to figure out what was going on with the once vibrant and active woman. Finally, a spinal tap confirmed that she had MS. By then, she was unable to walk, had poor balance, double vision, numbness, and was bedridden. She was admitted to rehab in Hershey and had to work to walk again and do simple things like buttoning a shirt.
“I heard about Mark Mueller as a personal trainer for people with MS. I was living in Hershey and he was in Elizabethtown, so I started working with Mark. It was the best decision I could have made. I have come such a long way,” said Hunt.
She has come so far in her own fitness training that she is now a fitness trainer for the newest MS FitEffect program. She will be serving as a personal trainer to several of the Class of 2019 members, guiding them toward reaching their individual goals. The 20 members of the class have been assigned to one of five personal trainers, including Hunt, Mark Mueller, Brenda Sievers, Amy Thomas, and Ruth Motley.
“They will set up their own individual schedules to reach their own goals,” said Mueller. “No two people with MS are the same or have the same goals. We start out conservatively to assess abilities and work toward goals.”
Mueller quickly adds that people do not “suffer” from MS. They learn to “live” with MS.
As those living with MS can attest, it is a complicated and sometimes mysterious disease that affect different people in different ways. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, it is estimated that nearly one million Americans are living with MS.
Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. With MS, the immune system causes inflammation that damages the myelin, which is the fatty substance that surrounds and insulates the nerve fibers.
It is considered to be an autoimmune disease, in which the body attacks itself for reasons that are unclear. Scientists believe that a combination of environmental and genetic factors contribute to the risk of developing MS, which usually strikes those under the age of 50.
The symptoms of MS can be baffling, and diagnosis can take weeks, months or even years. Among the symptoms are fatigue, walking and gait difficulties, numbness and tingling, weakness, spasticity, vision problems, dizziness and vertigo, bladder problems, bowel issues, pain and itching, cognitive changes, emotional changes, and depression.
Treatment can include medications, diet, exercise, and therapy to help with the depression and anxiety as people face an unknown future. It’s not easy to deal with the uncertainty that comes with MS.
“I’m dealing with it. I won’t let it take over me. I am getting stronger and I want to get stronger,” said Angela Evans, who is in this year’s MS FitEffect program, adding that she also has diabetes and cannot take medication for MS, focusing on the Mediterranean diet, which helps both her diabetes and MS.
There is no cost to those participating in the MS FitEffect program. All costs are covered by sponsors. Participants even get a gift bag filled with things like a cooling towel, stress ball, water bottle, and even a chocolate bar.
The sponsors who fund MS FitEffect include Mueller Personal Training, Elizabethtown Fitness Club, iCreate Advertising Design, Crowe Transportation, Miller Insurance Group, impress! Design and Print, MarketPlace, Home Climates, MWG Transport, Cocker’s Towing, Intermezzo by Stephanie, and Knock Knock Boutique. There are also friends who donate $100 or more toward the program.
Jennie Rathman of iCreate is pleased to help support a cause that means so much to her. Dave Miller of Miller Insurance Group has been impressed to see the progress participants have made through MS FitEffect.
“Write down what you can’t do now and see how you progress,” said Miller, after having observed past MS FitEffect classes. “You will be amazed.”
MS FitEffect alum Karen Matthews agrees. When she was involved in the program three years ago, her muscles were so tense, she struggled to walk. She was able to learn relaxation and stretching techniques that helped her muscles. Although she still uses a walker, she is able to walk.
As Mueller welcomed the Class of 2019, his words were filled with encouragement. At the end of the 10-week program, there will be a celebration event.
“We’re glad you are here. You will be the ambassadors for the Class of 2020,” said Mueller.
Laura Knowles is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Indiantown Mennonite Church turning 200
In the summer of 1819, a little stone meetinghouse was...
-
Ephrata has a fever of ‘101’
It’s the year after the big anniversary for the fair...
-
This Hub’s for you
Council updated on new program organized by library Ephrata Borough...
-
Anatomy of a transformation
At 6 p.m. on Monday evening I drove on South...
-
MS FitEffect program brings hope to locals
Karen Hunt was a teacher at Fulton Elementary School when...
-
Isaac ‘Lee’ Arment, 76, Denver Borough Council member, Arment’s Restaurant owner
Isaac “Lee” Arment, 76, of Denver, passed away Friday, Sept....
-
Cynthia A. Zimmerman, 63, Dove Westgate member, LPN, missionary, enjoyed helping others
Cynthia Ann Zimmerman, 63, of Lititz, passed away on Friday,...
-
Indiantown Mennonite Church turning 200
In the summer of 1819, a little stone meetinghouse...
-
Ephrata has a fever of ‘101’
It’s the year after the big anniversary for the...
-
This Hub’s for you
Council updated on new program organized by library Ephrata...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Don Cave says:
-
-
Janet Fisher says: