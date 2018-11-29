- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
MS FitEffect
MS FitEffect will hold a celebration from 1-3 p.m. at the Word of Life Chapel on Wickersham Road in Bainbridge
Karen Hunt was scared and lonely.
She was away from home, living in a rehabilitation facility in Hershey learning to walk, literally visualizing putting one foot in front of the other.
“Luckily, I had great support,” she said. “Trainers would tell me to tell me to do something and I’d be like you got to be kidding me. I learned that when I was four. Now I have to learn it again? You do the work and learn it again.”
Hunt, a former teacher for 20-plus years at Fulton Elementary, suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and uses physical therapy and working out to help battle the disease.
She was a participant and now a trainer for MS FitEffect, a free 10-week program designed for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.
MS FitEffect is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people who suffer with MS by working with and teaching them how fitness and proper exercise can change their lives.
On Saturday, Dec. 1 MS FitEffect will hold a celebration from 1-3 p.m. at the Word of Life Chapel on Wickersham Road in Bainbridge to recognize the end of another 10-week program.
There is a kickoff at the beginning of the program and a celebration at the end, Hunt said. They celebrate what they’ve achieved. It is not an ending, she cautioned, but rather, a gathering of family and friends to talk about achievements, success and new goals.
Jeni Rathman, of Ephrata, is an MS FitEffect sponsor and Robin Bingeham, of Akron, is a current participant, training with Hunt.
Hunt was stricken with MS in 2015. It took a long time to diagnose the disease and she missed a lot of time teaching. Fatigue was a factor. It became too difficult to teach first graders. Two years later, she retired from teaching.
Then there was the rehab in Hershey with daily physical therapy. This is where she learned to walk all over again.
When she left rehab she read a newspaper article about Mark Mueller’s MS FitEffect program and signed up.
MS FitEffect provides clients 10 weeks of free individualized training sessions with a certified trainer who is an MS fitness and wellness specialist. Participants also get a 10-week free gym membership at Elizabethtown Fitness Club in Elizabethtown.
Mueller, a trainer for six years, started the program with his wife, Jackie, who has MS. Her mother, who died, had MS.
Not everybody is in a wheelchair. Everybody with MS is unique, Mueller said. Everyone has their own set of circumstances. Some with MS may look like they don’t have the disease.
Mueller said he teaches people with MS to re-calibrate their mind. MS is a disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain. With MS, the mind doesn’t send a message to the head.
Think of nerves as one electrical wire. The pathways are screwed up. MS FitEffect works to create new pathways to get people to think and walk.
“We’re working with how they think,” Mueller said. “It is not working with straining the muscles. This is not physical therapy. We work with people who feel their legs are like concrete. We work to relax muscles. They need to be able to relax their muscles before we can train them.”
The first session in the MS FitEffect is to evaluate the clients. Some need to learn to lift legs or walk. There is no set program. Every single person is different.
Some people who couldn’t walk used a walker when they started the program and can now walk on their own. Some can now roll over in bed.
A plumber, who used two canes, was told he couldn’t work any more. Once he was done with the program he could walk and he went back to work. He couldn’t walk up stairs and now he can.
“I’ll be honest,” Mueller said. “We’ll be working with clients when we’ll literally start tingling watching clients do something they never thought they’d be able to do in their life. There is nothing better. I can’t tell you how wonderful it is, nothing is more satisfying.”
The idea, he said, is for them to learn so they do it on their own.
For Hunt, whose husband, Dave, is from Ephrata and his father owned Hunt Motors, balance is still an issue. For her, she just needed someone to encourage her, to give her a jump start to work out. It helped that she was a physical trainer prior to being stricken with MS.
“I am so grateful someone helped to give me an opportunity to do this,” she said. “I was so blessed Mark coached me along the way. It was a combination of Mark encouraging me and me being motivated. The fact I worked out helped, something I’ve been doing all my life.”
She said once people go to classes they say this is a good thing. It can change their lifestyle. Many participants, who travel more than an hour to train, get a trainer after the 10-week program is over.
“Working with clients gives me so much energy,” said Hunt, who trains three clients. “It is so rewarding to give back. They say my right hand is numb and I can say, ‘Yeah, I know what you mean.’ I can relate.”
To get more details on the program, call 717-367-4243 or email at msfiteffect@gmail.com.
About Eric G. StarkSocial media editor and staff writer for Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express.
Latest News
-
MS FitEffect
MS FitEffect will hold a celebration from 1-3 p.m. at...
- Posted November 29, 2018
- 0
-
DC Eager Emergency Services: When Too Much Is Too Much
It can happen so gradually that you hardly realize it....
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar cookies...
-
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, worked at Woolworth, sang in choir at Hope UMC, loved people, life
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, of Ephrata, passed away to be...
-
Denver council disappointed by lack of cooperation
Denver council at their Nov. 26 meeting expressed dismay over...
-
Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, Avco retiree, Cub Scoutmaster, liked listening to music, Philly sports fan
Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, of Ephrata, and formerly of Levittown,...
-
William C. Knight Sr., 64, self-employed builder, enjoyed woodcarving, outdoorsman
William “Bill” C. Knight Sr., 64, of Ephrata, and formerly...
-
MS FitEffect
MS FitEffect will hold a celebration from 1-3 p.m....
- November 29, 2018
- 0
-
DC Eager Emergency Services: When Too Much Is Too Much
It can happen so gradually that you hardly realize...
- November 28, 2018
- 0
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar...
- November 28, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eric Lewis says:
-
Helene Heuyard says:
-
Yoder says: