Nation’s school leaders converge on Ephrata
On March 4, the Ephrata Area School District hosted 40 superintendents from across the U.S. The leaders — representing a number of states, such as North Dakota, Arizona, and Washington — converged upon Ephrata High School on Monday to join local superintendents for a digital consortium.
This was the third digital consortium of the school year and hosted by AASA (American Associate of School Administrators) and The School Superintendents Association, in partnership with Microsoft.
“The purpose of this event is to show innovations in technology and what is happening in the district,” said Sarah McBee, media and community relations director for the school district. “This one is also focused on the Life Ready Graduate program.”
These consortiums support the country’s superintendents as they pursue innovating learning experiences for their public school students.
During the day, superintendents heard from students on the impacts of relevant learning, toured Innovative Spotlight classes (German, Computer Sciences, American History, and Language Arts), and experienced the MakerBus.
Before lunch, the superintendents had the opportunity to interact with a panel of community members: Eric Blow, Astro Machine Works president; Matthew Caplinger, Haller Enterprises senior project manager; Aaron Groff, Ephrata National Bank president, CEO and chairman; Brad Murphy, Woodstream vice president; Tim Stayer, School Board president; Carrie Willetts, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital president, and Kelly Withum, Mainspring of Ephrata executive director.
The panel members shared about their personal high school experiences, the Life Ready Graduate program, the impact of technological advancements in their businesses, and how they see the need for tech savviness and interpersonal skills playing out daily.
“Technology gives us information we didn’t have before,” said Willetts. “But we have to utilize problem-solving and interpersonal skills.”
“A machine on its own is nothing without that human element,” said Blow.
The panelists praised Ephrata’s Life Ready Graduate program as a valuable asset for students in the district. Its approach of applying knowledge through skill helps students become more prepared for functioning in society and in their future careers.
Groff explained the necessity of having employees who are articulate when conversing in emails or texts, but are also able to clearly communicate in face-to-face interactions.
“It is imperative to understand technology,” agreed Withum. “But it is imperative to put the technology down and interact with others.”
Blow commented on the mindset change that schools need to have in terms of preparing students for future life. Something has needed to change in schools for a while, he said.
“This district sees that, and I think good things will come out of this,” he said.
Attending superintendents had the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the panel discussion before concluding the afternoon with lunch and a trip to the middle school.
For additional information about the Digital Consortium, visit aasa.org/DigitalConsortium.aspx.
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.
About Aubree Fahringer
Latest News
-
Everyone Is Irish on St. Pat’s Day at the Penguin Hotel
When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, suddenly everyone is Irish...
-
Nation’s school leaders converge on Ephrata
On March 4, the Ephrata Area School District hosted 40...
-
Big changes for East Cocalico Township’s woody waste site
Spring is just around the corner. If you’re an East...
-
Mainspring of Ephrata rolls out new name, website
A group of well-wishers crowded into Ephrata’s former train station...
-
Preliminary plans approved on 16-acre development
Ephrata Twp. supervisors move forward on Ephrata Crossing development across...
-
Tax bills sent out with incorrect information
East Cocalico Township’s website on Feb. 27 informed residents that...
-
iPads bring 18th-century Cloister into 21st century
Beginning on Sunday, March 10, visitors touring the Ephrata Cloister...
-
Everyone Is Irish on St. Pat’s Day at the Penguin Hotel
When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, suddenly everyone is...
-
Nation’s school leaders converge on Ephrata
On March 4, the Ephrata Area School District hosted...
-
Big changes for East Cocalico Township’s woody waste site
Spring is just around the corner. If you’re an...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eve Hunt says:
-
Debbie Painter-Benning says:
-
Janice Ballenger says: