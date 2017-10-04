- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
Near-perfect week at fair builds excitement for what’s to come for 100th year in 2018
The 99th Ephrata Fair is officially in the books.
Now it’s time for the Ephrata Farmers Day Association to begin planning the big one.
Actually, discussions began a year ago by a board dedicated solely to brainstorming on the 100th Ephrata Fair.
Suggested plans include a possible fireworks display and enlisting top rate entertainment, possibly the Penn State University Blue Band, which the board believes has never played before in Lancaster County.
“There are some different things we’re trying to do,” said Galen Kulp, president of the Ephrata Farmers Day Association. “But sometimes it’s better not say too much because if it doesn’t work out people say ‘What happened?, What happened?’ So we’ll continue to work on it.”
The 100th fair next year will have a “Past, Present and Future” theme that will kick off with a ceremony the Sunday before the fair at the Veterans’ Plaza and Winters Leadership Memorial on the Ephrata Rail Trail,” Kulp said.
“There’s going to be different things included such as different speakers and military honors because the fair was originally started by a handful of Ephrata businessmen in 1918 to honor World War I veterans,” he said.
Kulp characterized the 2017 fair as “very quiet” with few emergency medical incidents and police calls.
“There were a few minor medical incidents,” he said. “A woman fell and broke her hip but she was actually taking out the trash from her home and had nothing to do with the fair.”
Perfect weather once again should have made for a profitable week for the many community fundraising efforts of the vendors, Kulp said.
The fair board will meet next week to do the annual post-fair evaluation to determine what went right and what could be done differently.
“We really don’t track what the vendors do but with the great weather – which always has a lot to do with how attendance will be – they should have done well,” he said. “Being a 20-year member of the Akron Lions Club, I can tell you if it’s hot, they eat less and they drink more. If it’s cooler, they eat more.”
He said vendors at tent city did very well and the new equine trick riding show pleased a large crowd.
“I know the Ephrata Church of the Brethren’s milkshake stand at tent city was running out of ice cream on a couple of nights and we got a lot of nice comments about the horse show,” Kulp said.
While it’s hard to gauge vendors’ success, he said there is one tried-and-true indicator that the vendors made out well.
“We had quite a few vendors come in to put their deposit for next year which tells us they must have been doing pretty good,” he said.
One new feature fair-goers may have noticed this year was the advertising video board set up at Whistle Stop Plaza. Kulp said that has the potential to be much more successful at next year’s 100th Ephrata Fair.
“We’ll definitely bring that back next year but we’re going to move it to a different location,” he said.
The late decision to rent the board from Illusion, Sound and Lighting prevented the fair board from maximizing ad sales as well.
“We’ll have plenty of time to sell board ads and we’ll use the video board to showcase the 100-year history of the fair,” Kulp said.
Another unplanned change at the fair was switching a scheduled stage facing the midway outside the Ephrata Review’s parking lot. Organizers eventually decided to move the stage across Main Street for shows on Friday and Saturday.
Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
