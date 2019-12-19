Neighborhood Santa makes annual stop at Applebee’s

Santa showed up Dec. 14 at the Ephrata Applebee’s on Saturday morning, loaded with gifts for a special group of kids. The children received gift bags of goodies thanks to the months-long tireless work of Kimberly Goshert, whose Neighborhood Santa project is in its 12th year.

Goshert gets a list of children to invite from Ephrata Area Social Services and Denver Social Services. The children arrived with their families at Applebee’s for breakfast at 9 a.m., after which each youngster opened a present on Santa’s lap before picking up a Christmas sack full of gifts to take along home.

Goshert said most of the gifts were donated by area businesses and individuals. Neighborhood Santa is a complete volunteer effort which Goshert began when she realized that some area youngsters might benefit from a bit more merry in their Christmas. She enlisted the aid of donors, family and friends to get gifts to those children.

On Saturday morning, she expressed gratitude to all who helped make the yearly events succeed. She especially thanked Ephrata Applebee’s, who has donated the space and the food for every one of the 12 years.