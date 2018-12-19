Home   >   News   >   Neighborhood Santa’s sleigh pays a visit to Ephrata Applebee’s

Neighborhood Santa’s sleigh pays a visit to Ephrata Applebee’s

By on December 19, 2018

Santa showed up 12 days early at the Ephrata Applebee’s on Saturday morning, loaded with gifts for a special group of 53 kids. The children received gift bags of goodies thanks to the months-long tireless work of Kimberly Goshert, whose Neighborhood Santa project is in its 11th year. Goshert gets a list of children to invite from Ephrata Area Social Services and Denver Social Services. The children arrived with their families at Applebee’s for breakfast at 9 a.m., after which each youngster opened a present on Santa’s lap before picking up a Christmas sack full of gifts to take along home. Goshert said most of the gifts were donated by area businesses and individuals. Neighborhood Santa is a complete volunteer effort which Goshert began when she realized that some area youngsters might benefit from a bit more merry in their Christmas. She enlisted the aid of donors, family and friends to get gifts to those children. On Saturday morning, she expressed gratitude to all who helped make the yearly events succeed. She especially thanked Applebee’s general manager Joel Fenstermacher, whose restaurant has donated the facility and the food for every one of the 11 years.

She also thanked her husband Travis, their daughter Tracy and husband, Jeff Schmeck, and their other daughters Holly, Corey, Danica and Alyssa for their help throughout the year, and on the day of the event.

Kimberly Goshert kind of blends into this crowd of volunteers – she’s to Santa’s left partially hidden – but she works tirelessly through most of thehear to make Ephrata’s annual Neighborhood Santa party a success. The part had its 11th iteration on Saturday at Applebee’s, where it’s been since it began.

This family troupe was part of the 11th annual Neighborhood Santa breakfast at Applebee’s in Ephrata on Saturday morning. They are, left to right, Jaxon Bowers, Brittany Bowers, Sofia Zeiset, Adeline Young and Laura Bowers.

When cohen ditmer cozied up to Santa Saturday morning at the Ephrata Applebee’s, he came away with anifty new playmate, Thor, son of Odin.

