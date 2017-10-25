Home   >   News   >   ‘Neighborly’ rivalry

‘Neighborly’ rivalry

By on October 25, 2017
Ephrata and Cocalico school districts are collecting non-perishable food supplies for the Ephrata Area Social Services Food Bank, which will be delivered at the Oct. 27 football game between the two local schools. The public is also encouraged to bring items to the game. EASS Board members (left to right) Kathy Kilkuskie, Lowell Yost, Lisa Shaver (Interim Director) and Alma Buffenmyer display donated food and school signs at the EASS building. Photo by Preston Whitcraft

Bring non-perishables to Friday’s Ephrata-Cocalico game to benefit EASS

A long-time rivalry on the field between neighboring schools and now, a very friendly competition on the sidelines of the game that indeed will help friends and neighbors from both areas.

According to Rev. Glenn Beard, representing Ephrata Area Social Services, the group will be collecting non-perishables for the food bank during Friday’s football game between Ephrata and Cocalico at War Memorial Field .

Beard said each fan is invited to bring something to the game and place it in the bin representing their school at the stadium.

Both Ephrata and Cocalico are also doing a collection for EASS and the school district that brings the most when everything is counted up by half-time, will receive the higher check for their education foundation.

“We have a total of $2,200 to split between the schools,” Beard said in an email Tuesday. “The winning school’s education foundation will receive $1,200 and the other will receive $1,000.”

He said sponsors of the prizes are the Denver/Ephrata Rotary Club, Harding-Yost Insurance, Richard L. Sensenig Roofing Company and The Friendly Circle.

Another great example of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

Kick-off in the battle for The Ephrata Review Cup is 7 p.m.

