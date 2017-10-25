- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
‘Neighborly’ rivalry
Bring non-perishables to Friday’s Ephrata-Cocalico game to benefit EASS
A long-time rivalry on the field between neighboring schools and now, a very friendly competition on the sidelines of the game that indeed will help friends and neighbors from both areas.
According to Rev. Glenn Beard, representing Ephrata Area Social Services, the group will be collecting non-perishables for the food bank during Friday’s football game between Ephrata and Cocalico at War Memorial Field .
Beard said each fan is invited to bring something to the game and place it in the bin representing their school at the stadium.
Both Ephrata and Cocalico are also doing a collection for EASS and the school district that brings the most when everything is counted up by half-time, will receive the higher check for their education foundation.
“We have a total of $2,200 to split between the schools,” Beard said in an email Tuesday. “The winning school’s education foundation will receive $1,200 and the other will receive $1,000.”
He said sponsors of the prizes are the Denver/Ephrata Rotary Club, Harding-Yost Insurance, Richard L. Sensenig Roofing Company and The Friendly Circle.
Another great example of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Kick-off in the battle for The Ephrata Review Cup is 7 p.m.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
It’s Halloween at the Penguin Hotel
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the fun...
-
Getting ‘pumped’ for Halloween
Pumpkins used to be just orange and came in two...
-
‘Neighborly’ rivalry
Bring non-perishables to Friday’s Ephrata-Cocalico game to benefit EASS A...
-
Class of ‘62 celebrates
They were the first to graduate from new high school...
-
2018 veterans banners sold out quickly at market
On Saturday night, banners honoring 73 of Ephrata’s hometown veterans...
- Showcase of Homes, October 25, 2017
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
It’s Halloween at the Penguin Hotel
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the...
-
Getting ‘pumped’ for Halloween
Pumpkins used to be just orange and came in...
-
‘Neighborly’ rivalry
Bring non-perishables to Friday’s Ephrata-Cocalico game to benefit EASS...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
dave weaver says:
-
maribeth petery says: