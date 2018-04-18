New direction on Main Street

EDO’s leader took downtown Lititz to another level, now she will tackle Ephrata

A familar face to many is about to make her way back to the area.

Kelly Withum, who served as Venture Lititz’s executive director for nearly 10 years, has been hired as the new downtown executive director for Ephrata’s Economic Development Organization (EDO), a newly-created not-for-profit organization.

Formed by the merger of three former economic groups (Ephrata Alliance, Downtown Ephrata, Inc. (DEI), and Ephrata Economic Development Corporation (EEDC), the EDO aims to foster the expansion and promotion of economic development within the borough.

And based on all that she accomplished just one town over, hiring Withum made sense for EDO leadership.

“All the experience she has in getting new organizations off the ground…she got a number of them off to a good start,” said Bob Harter, owner of Ephrata’s Black Forest Brewery and president of the EDO. “We feel she has great experience directly related to what we are looking for.”

The EDO was informed Tuesday that Withum had officially accepted the postion.

“Ephrata has a tremendous amount of resources including restaurants, shops, theatres, and history,” Withum said. “It’s an opportunity to really make a great impact.”

Prior to her upcoming role in Ephrata, Withum was the executive director of the Lebanon Business Improvement District (BID), a position she would hold for a year.

Before that, in October 2007, she was hired through an economic development grant by Lititz Borough as the executive director of Venture Lititz. During her almost decade of time there, she would play a major part in the revitalization of the downtown helping to start popular events such as the Taste of Lititz, 2nd Fridays, and the farmers market. Her contributions also led Lititz being named “America’s Coolest Small Town” by Budget Travel in 2013.

But due to Venture Lititz’s funds shrinking, Withum would resign from that role in February, 2017, and found employment in Lebanon a short time later.

“When I first arrived, Venture Lititz was new. When I arrived in Lebanon, their program was also new,” stated Withum. “I got both of them up and rolling.”

Before arriving in Lititz, Withum served as executive director of Lancaster’s downtown investment district for three years.

While this job will present challenges, Withum knows she doesn’t have to look far to see what Ephrata means to countless generations of residents.

“Ephrata has some very unique architecture,” Withum said. “I’m anxious to get to know more about its history and the ‘lives’ of many of the buildings. Having the rail trail right in the middle of the town is also really important, and spurs economic growth.”

When asked what her strategy is for Ephrata, Withum admits that she’ll need the help of those that know the town best to get started.

“It’s a matter of sitting down with residents and community leaders to find out what they want,” she said. “It’s important to do this kind of work from the bottom up.”

So what’s the plan for her first day on the job?

“Meet people, and sit down with the borough planner and manager, and also get to know and meet the board,” she stated. “For me, this move is really exciting.”

Withum and one administrative assistant yet to be hired will work out of the former Chamber of Commerce office in Whistlestop Plaza on Main Street. Earlier this year, The Chamber of Commerce relocated to the Brossman Business Complex.

Withum will assume her new role April 30.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.