- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
New Mouse Trap continues beloved midway tradition
“Ding,” “Ding,” “Ding” the tiny bell rings and out comes his hairy employee with a pointy nose and long tail.
No, Steve Taterus does not have a baritone voice and who bellows out, “Hey, Hey, It’s Fat Albert,” like his processor Walter Dembrowski, but Taterus is keeping a long-standing staple going at the Ephrata Fair.
For 40 years, Walt and his wife, Joan Dembrowski, manned the “Rat Wheel” game at Ephrata and other county fairs.
Taterus was a fan, attending many of these fairs, but New Holland was his favorite. Five years ago, he was playing the Rat Wheel, the game where a rat hears a “dinner bell” and comes out of a tin cup to find cheese on a spinning wheel. Contestants win when the rat chooses the hole that matches the color the contestant picked (similar to roulette).
While playing, Taterus told Walter and Joan that he would like to run a Rat Wheel stand like theirs. They said this was their last year, that if he was interested he should tell New Holland officials so he could have their spot.
Timing is everything.
He was interested and changed the name to “Mouse Trap.”
His first Ephrata Fair was 2014. He now does about eight to nine fairs a year. Prior to 2014, Taterus had no rat experience. He said it was trial by fire, and it was difficult to train the rats at first. Every group is different, he said.
He has 14 rats that he rotates into action. His top performers all have names. He has other rats that do not work very hard.
“It’s like any office,” he said on the telephone during Ephrata Fair week. “You have three or four employees that do all the work and others that do enough work and then there are slackers. There are always a couple quitters. They (the rats) get smarter as the season goes on.”
Because the rats are smart and get too big to fit in the hole by the end of fair season, he starts with a new crew of rats every season.
At the end of season, which for Taterus is the New Holland Fair, he adopts out the rats. The Dembrowskis started these adoptions years ago, he said. Anyone who promises not to eat them and comes to his stand with a cage and a parent can have one. The remaining rats go to a woman in Harrisburg.
The Dembrowskis gave him tips about running the stand, mostly structure advice and handling prizes. Joan was more helpful, Walt a little more guarded. But both were very influential in his success, Taterus said.
Much to his surprise for his first fair at Ephrata, the Ephrata Farmer’s Day Association gave Taterus the Dembrowskis’ former stand spot by the square.
“I felt I won the lottery,” said Taterus, who lives in Mechanicsburg and works full-time as an insurance appraiser. “Joan and Walt took years to build up to that spot. I’m very grateful for the spot. The closer you are to the square the more business you do.”
Taterus said he always takes off work the week of the Ephrata Fair, because the schedule is demanding with long hours.
The long hours and a back issue forced Walt Dembrowski to retire. He and Joan moved to Florida. His health was not good, but Taterus said he recently called them and Joan said both are doing well.
Before he retired, Walt was known for his booming voice on a microphone, as voice fairgoers heard him saying, “Hey, hey, hey, it’s Fat Albert” as they walked closer to his stand.
“Walt was a legendary man of the mic,” Taterus said. “I went to a trade show in Florida and told someone what I do and they asked him if I knew Walter and said he was a legendary mic man.
“The Rat Wheel people loved him. Every night at the Ephrata Fair at least five people ask me about Walter. They had a following. They did the stand for 40 years, that’s 40 years in the business, and they had an answer for every one of my questions. It is a game I am passionate about. I give them credit for the game.”
The best advice they gave him: Keep the game affordable. That is why price is still three plays for $1, the same price as when Walt and Joan ran the stand. This way a family with three children can all get a play, he said.
The wheel Taterus uses is more than 40 years old. It was made in the 1970s and he had it refurbished.
Taterus did not want to share training secrets, but said even with training he’s been bit. In his four years running, the stand he’s been bit twice by rats and both times were his fault, he said.
He was reaching for a rat and got too close to another rat’s face and scared it. Because of liability, Taterus said he is not sure he can have an employee do the game.
That’s what makes his predecessor’s 40 years even more impressive. Will he last as long?
“I’m 44. I started when I was 40,” Taterus said. “If I’m physically able, I will.”
About Eric G. Stark
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When it...
- Posted October 5, 2017
- 0
- What’s on Tap, October 4, 2017
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant as...
-
Time to Fall for Job Opportunities at Gage Personnel
Now that autumn is here, it’s time to check into...
-
Near-perfect week at fair builds excitement for what’s to come for 100th year in 2018
The 99th Ephrata Fair is officially in the books. Now...
-
Fair holds fond memories
Fair week is all about food, fun, friends, family, and...
-
Library and DEI plan for the Unexpected
Unique new worldly downtown event features market, music, and $1K...
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When...
- October 5, 2017
- 0
-
What’s on Tap, October 4, 2017
- October 4, 2017
- 0
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant...
- October 4, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
scott fickes says:
-
Britt Weaver says: