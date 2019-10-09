New Nonna Rosa’s restaurant off to a great start in Akron
The former home of Piero’s Pizza & Pasta in Akron has finally gained a new resident.
On Sept. 30, Nonna Rosa’s Traditional Italian Kitchen officially opened at 363 S. Seventh St., offering customers a sit-down dining experience with a menu full of traditional Italian dishes, featuring homemade sauces, sausage and meatballs.
Nonna Rosa’s places an emphasis on family, with a goal to provide its customers with a home-cooked Italian meal as if they are enjoying “pranzo dalla Nonna,” meaning a meal at Grandma’s.
Named after their own ‘Nonna’, the restaurant is owned by two couples: Javier Martinez and Rosa Conigliaro, and Rino Gelardi and Marisa Conigliaro. The women are sisters.
“This location had potential, and we saw the need for a great restaurant in the area,” said Martinez. “We had a 45-minute or an hour wait over the weekend and we have some repeat customers already, which is great.”
The menu at Nonna Rosa’s Traditional Italian Kitchen features dishes including antipasti, pizza, salads, strombolis, paninis and a variety of traditional Italian entrees.
“I would consider the lasagna a signature dish, same with the spaghetti with homemade meatballs,” said Martinez. “The tomato sauce comes from Nonna’s recipe, and the end result is delicious, sweet, tasty and bold. The ribeye in the ribeye steak and cheese stromboli is cut and charbroiled to order.”
The pasta at Nonna Rosa’s is also freshly made and sent through a pasta machine imported from Italy. The restaurant has gluten free options available as well, including pasta, pizza and ciabatta bread for paninis.
“All of our food is cooked to order, nothing is frozen,” said Martinez. “There are also gluten free dessert options. Our desserts and cakes are imported from Italy.”
The restaurant has seating for around 160, including in a dining room with a mix of booths and tables as well as a 10-seat bar with 12 beers on tap. The bar also carries six packs of beer and wine coolers to go.
“The beers will be changing seasonally, and we are hoping to add more craft and local beers,” said Martinez. “The bar area is very welcoming for sports fans.”
There’s also a 40-seat party room that has been set up to host a variety of special events such as business and corporate meetings, wedding rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, or church gatherings.
To book a reservation, simply call the restaurant at least one week before to schedule the event.
The owners, who bought the Akron property last fall for $900,000, oversaw renovations that included repainting and putting in new flooring, countertops, decor and kitchen equipment, as well as a new cooling system for the beer.
The parking lot was also refurbished. The owners declined to estimate the cost of the renovations.
“We are here to build relationships,” said Martinez. “We just want people to come try the food and be a part of the family.”
Hours for Nonna Rosa’s are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers can call the restaurant to make a reservation about 30 minutes before arrival to ensure quicker seating in case there is a wait time.
Nonna Rosa’s is also currently looking for servers, bussers and hosts or hostesses to join their team. You must be 18 or older to apply, and the application can be found at nonnarosajobs.com.
The foursome that developed Nonna Rosa’s Traditional Italian Kitchen also recently opened a Two Cousins Pizza in downtown Lancaster, while having several other pizza shops.
Javier Martinez and Rosa Conigliaro own a Two Cousins in Ephrata as well, while Rino Gelardi and Marisa Conigliaro own the Two Cousins along Columbia Avenue, west of Lancaster city, as well as Bacio Pizza, south of Manheim.
For more information, call 717-588-2299, visit nonnarosakitchen.com or check out Nonna Rosa’s Traditional Italian Kitchen on Facebook.
Portions of this story were written by Chad Umble, LNP staff writer, from the Oct. 6 article on LancasterOnline.
