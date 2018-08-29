- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
New school year off and running in EASD
Ephrata ‘Life Ready Graduate’ program drawing national interest
The Ephrata Area School District’s 2018-2019 school year is off to a great start, members of the school board told administration Monday evening. The school year officially started for students on Aug. 27, the same date as the first school board meeting for this year. A number of the school board members who have children or grandchildren in the district said their students came home after the first day of school excited and looking forward to their school year.
“The first day was buzzing with energy,” Superintendent Brian Troop told the board. “Lots of great things are happening already.”
This year, Troop said the district has three media “channels” with which to share information: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
“It’s a great way for parents and folks in the community to stay in touch with what’s happening in the district,” Troop said. The district must be doing something right, he added, as organizations have requested to learn more about the district’s “Ready Life Graduate” program. The Ready Life Graduate program begins in kindergarten, where it is integrated into the curriculum, and continues through the high school years. It addresses characteristics needed in today’s world that aren’t covered in standardized tests, Troop said, like the “Four Cs,” cooperation, critical thinking, creativity, and communication.
“Tests required by the federal government (to assess learning) don’t go into these areas and these are very important factors needed to succeed in the 21st century,” Troop said. Standardized tests are not ignored, Troop said, but the content of the LRG program seeks to expand upon students’ knowledge, including areas like civics, financial literacy, technological proficiency, and even integrity.
Officially endorsed by the school board in the fall of 2017 and started that school year, the Life Ready Graduate program was created to prepare students to have a positive impact in an ever-changing world.
The Ephrata district has been asked to share information about the program with districts throughout the country by way of two organizations, Troop told the board Monday evening. The Pennsylvania Department of Education has asked an EASD representative to make a presentation at a professional development gathering of the PDE later this year. In addition, the EdLeader 21, a network of school districts across the country, has also requested more information about the LRG program.
A number of school administrators will attend the organization’s annual conference to explain the LRG program when the group meets in Arizona at the end of September, Troop said.
The EdLeader21 organization initially began as a network of superintendents concerned about finding better ways to help students learn, he said.
“The (LRG) program was created for the kids, setting them up for a successful future, but it’s nice to see other professional organizations taking an interest in it,” Troop said.
A number of high school departments have received grants from the Dart Foundation, Troop told the board. These include a $2,000 grant to the music department for music supplies; a $4,150 grant to the science department; and a $5,000 grant to the Introduction to Robotics Project. Troop also gave an update on the high school’s new media center, a building improvement that will house areas of higher technology for the students’ use.
Due to unforeseen project complications, the media center will be costing an additional $59,894.56, Troop told the board. As with many building projects, when walls and ceilings are opened, more problems are found that need to be addressed, he explained. Additional demolition will cost about $5,400; changing fire-rated doors will add another $1,075; removing unforeseen VCT flooring and adding fire-rated glazing will cost about $6,450; materials and labor for a revised ceiling plan, $17,900; materials and labor to meet load requirements, $17,775; and additional drywall and labor, $2,325.
The occupancy date for the state-of-the-art media center will be Sept.17, Troop said.
“It’s a great space, primarily designed by the kids,” Troop said, referring to the input given by students last year. In another matter, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education, Dr. Jacy Clugston Hess, was appointed as the School Safety and Security Coordinator. Board member Chris Weber, liaison for the Ephrata Area Education Foundation, informed the board of a 5K “color run” that will take place Sept. 22, to support the foundation.
“We’ve seen some real growth in charitable giving,” Weber said.
In another matter, a new student activity club was established, called “Golden Arrows.”
The name comes from the Native American symbol for friendship. The club will be a friendship group geared toward connecting students in Life Skills with typical peers.
Contracts for special education services provided by Eastern Lancaster County School District were approved by the board for the school year. Seven secondary students and three elementary students will receive autistic support at a cost of $37,000 per student for a total contract amount of $370,000. Two secondary and one elementary student will receive multiple disabilities support at a cost of $31,500 per student, with a total cost of $94,500. Special education contracts were also approved with the Warwick School District, with one elementary school student receiving life support services at a cost of $18,685, and one elementary student receiving multiple disabilities support at a cost of $21,464.
An agreement was also signed with Warren County School District for an online instructional program to be administered by certified instructional personnel to provide credit and educational opportunities to students through the Cyber Service Program. The cost is $2,500 for a yearly fulltime seat, or four or more courses, or $1,250 for a second semester of four courses. In other business, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with Compass Mark to implement school-based drug and alcohol prevention services for the school year in all four elementary schools, as well as the higher grades at a cost of $5,600.
The “Children Deserve a Chance Foundation – Atollo Prep, also received a memorandum of understanding from the board, and cost of the program will be $9,300 to serve up to 35 juniors for a total of 1,080 student hours. The training program helps high school students to gain access to college. The district will also compensate Atollo for the 16 current seniors who are engaged in Attollo programming at a rate of $340 per student.
In other matters, the board addressed a raft of personnel changes for the new school year, including 10 professional appointments, the hiring of 19 support personnel, 14 transfers of position, 15 resignations, and four leaves of absence. In extracurricular hiring, Kole DeHaven will serve as a boys soccer assistant coach; Mason King was hired as a boys soccer assistant coach; and Joshua Miller as Spanish Honor Society co-advisor.
Volunteer coaches include Rebecca Gehman, girls soccer; Kyle Gesswein, football; and Micaela Sensenig, girls volleyball. A few professional vacancies still exist for the school year, including a speech and language pathologist for the district, certified school nurse, and part-time high school alternative education teacher.
The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
