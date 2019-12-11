No tax hike in Akron’s 2020 budget

Akron Borough Council adopted a $3.387 million budget for 2020 at its Dec. 9 meeting.

That number is up some 4 percent from 2019, but there will be no increase in the 3 mills per thousand dollars of assessed value for the borough real estate tax. The balanced budget shows $3.387 million in revenue and $3.387 million in expenses.

The biggest portion of the increased expense comes from a hike in the town’s bill for sewage treatment at the Ephrata borough wastewater treatment plant. Last year’s sewer budget was for $768,553. The 2020 figure is $928,319.00. The town’s sewage flow has increased over the years from 300,00 gallons daily to some 500,000 gallons today.

A significant portion of the increased flow comes from the separate stormwater system. When the stormwater system is overwhelmed by heavy rainfall, clean water, which doesn’t require treatment, enters the sewer system, where it is treated the same as if it were sewage. The borough must pay the treatment cost for the total flow.

The quarterly sewage rate, beginning May 15, will go from $10.61 per thousand gallons to $15.25. The rate for municipal water in 2020 will remain at $7 per thousand gallons. The combined water and sewer rate will increase from 2019’s $17.25 per thousand gallons to $22.25.

Council approved the budget in four different votes. The general fund budget for 2020 is $1,994,062. The water fund is $485,832. The sewer budget is $938,319, and the highway aid fund is $253,668.

The two biggest items in the general fund budget were borough administration at $400,282 (down $66,744 from 2019) and police at $787,305 (up $60,212 from 2019). There was some discussion earlier in the budgeting process of adding a new officer to the police force at an approximate annual cost of $100,000. The decision was made to maintain the current staffing.

Random budget items that pop out are the $60,930 budgeted for street lighting, the parks budget of $77,420, and $25,000 budgeted for mitigation of streambank erosion in the unnamed stream between the rail trail and the backyards of Bomberger Road homeowners.

Much of the meeting was spent discussing language in a revised employee handbook which regulates how the borough’s six non-uniformed employees deploy their sick and personal days. After a protracted struggle, council decided they were not ready to decide on the number of sick days employees could carry over from year to year, how many total sick days they could accumulate, and how employees would be compensated — or not compensated — for unused sick days.

Council did vote to allow employees to carry over unused 2019 personal days into 2020, with the provision that those carried-over days be used in the coming year.

There was some discussion of the unfinished concrete work on Walnut Street, where progress continues, but slowly. Streets chair Justin Gehman said he expects all the work, on Walnut Street to be finished in early spring.

Hanover Engineering has been retained to do engineering and design work on Front Street before that repaving project begins next summer. The investment in the advance engineering work, a first for the borough, was undertaken in the hope that some of the Walnut Street headaches can be avoided. The nearly $19,000 cost for Hanover’s input will be paid for from the highway aid fund.

In her report to council, Borough Manager Sue Davidson said repairs to the Roland Park lodge ceiling had been completed and that it looks great. Plans are underway to install lights, possibly solar-powered, for the flagpoles at the Broad Street and Roland parks.

Darryl Witmer, special projects chair, said Akron’s storied shoe-drop ceremony to welcome the new year will take place as usual starting about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. He also said he’s expecting significant participation in the borough’s Christmas decorating contest.

A number of council members, the mayor, and some audience members thanked council president John Williamson for his service and advice during his time on borough council. Williamson will be leaving council at the end of the year, but plans to continue being active with the committee that is implementing the new comprehensive plan that was adopted earlier this year.

Dick Wanner is a reporter/photographer for the Ephrata Review. He can be reached at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.