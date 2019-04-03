Oh, baby!
After first signs of new owlet last week, mom seen feeding newborn in Grater Park Tuesday afternoon
With many eyes focused firmly on the famous tree hole in Ephrata’s Grater Park over the past week, we now know there is definitely at least one new owlet joining mom in the famous spot along the Cocalico Creek. Robert P. Buzzard actually broke the news last week on “The Ephrata Owls” Facebook page with a photo (page A2 of this week’s Ephrata Review), stating that he thought he may have been the first to see the baby owl. For the next few days there were no other sightings reported, but on Tuesday, Review photographer Kirk Neidermyer captured this image of mama feeding the tiny owlet in the late afternoon. See another close-up of the owlet inside this week’s issue of The Ephrata Review!
-
