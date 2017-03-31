OMPH TEAM COMPETES IN SEA PERCH CHALLENGE

Recently, five sixth grade students from Our Mother of Perpetual Help School traveled to Temple University to represent their class at the Greater Philadelphia SeaPerch Challenge.

The entire OMPH sixth grade class worked to design, test, modify and build a submersible remote operated vehicle (ROV).

The ROV had to complete an obstacle course in a swimming pool, and then work to repair an underwater pipeline.

The five students who atte nded the competition represented the sales team of YSI (Yellow Submarine Industries) as they demonstrated their ROV and pitched their company’s model to the judges. The SeaPerch program provided a hands-on learning experience and was student-driven, with minimal help needed from teacher, Ann DiNovis.

Parent volunteers shared their expertise and their resources with the students, from providing the supplies needed to build the ROV to sharing professional knowledge on submarines.

The chance to compete against middle school students from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware during the SeaPerch competition was an amazing experience for the sixth grade OMPH students!

OMPH School welcomes children from our local Catholic churches, as well as interested members of the general community. OMPH is accredited through the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Elementary Schools. For more information, call 717-738-2414 or visit www.omph.org.