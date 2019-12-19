Parents voice concerns about school start-time changes

School board could vote on changing times by February; new hours possibly in place for 2020-21 school year

Ephrata Area School District officials believe changing school start times for middle and high school students to a later hour may be a difficult adjustment for many parents. But school administrators feel it’s the proper course of action and new schedules could be proposed as early as February and implemented in the 2020-21 school year. A number of parents once again expressed doubts about the possible change at the EASD board meeting Dec. 16.

“I couldn’t make the first meeting (about changing times) so I would like another meeting,” said parent Ryan Oberholtzer. “I am completely uninformed about this; what I know about this I’ve seen on social media. Ephrata in the spring began studying start times and whether the district’s current middle and high school start times — 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively — matched students’ physical and mental health needs. Oberholtzer said the schedule change would negatively impact his family’s life and affect work schedules, babysitters and more.

“Change can be positive, but it does seem like there’s a rush to a vote,” he said. “As parents, it seems like we’re on the outside, looking in.” District Superintendent Brian Troop said the ad Troop said. “We want to make sure everything is feasible.” Parent Tina Thompson asked where the idea came from to change start times, and added that it appears Ephrata’s students are doing well, if their honors noted at board meetings are any indication.

“The number one reason we started looking at this is because of a progression of articles that show an incredible spike in mental health struggles, in suicidal ideation, and depression (related to insufficient sleep) and our start time is one of the earliest in the county,” Troop said. He said some teen student show signs of sleep deprivation. “We care about our kids and we wouldn’t be responsible if we weren’t addressing this issue,” Troop said. Middle school and high school start times vary between 7:20 and 7:30 a.m., Troop said.

“We understand the studies, but as parents, we want answers,” Thompson said. “A lot of these children are doing homework ‘til 10:30 now, so what happens when they get home from school later — they don’t have any downtime now. “As a parent, I should have a voice regarding the sleep study, because this is going to affect our lives,” Thompson said. A proposal may be brought to the Board for approval by February or even January, Troop said, to put new hours in place for the 2020-21 school year. “I have a problem with this,” said parent Amy Emrey.

“This is a major thing and it really does affect our lives.” Emrey, who has two children in high school, said the change to a later start time wouldn’t affect her children; they would just go to bed later. “Both kids work after school and have extracurricular activities,” Emrey said.

“I have a lot of logistical concerns as to how this is going to work. “I agree that no one gets enough sleep, but I feel this was rushed, like a decision has been made already,” Emrey said. “I’d feel a lot more comfortable if I had more answers.”

“We are listening,” Troop told her. “There won’t be a decision made until we have all the facts. We’re looking at a couple of different scenarios.” Angie Lehman, who has children in both middle and high school, asked if parents will see the new schedule before it gets voted on by the Board.

“We’re on your side, but we don’t want to be blindsided,” Lehman said. Rebecca Mentzer voiced concerns about younger children being bused to school at an earlier hour. “I understand that you’re not taking this lightly and you want to help students,” Mentzer said to Troop.

“But when you’re flip-flopping schedules, if it absolutely has to happen, please make sure our little ones get as much sleep as the older kids…when you get your 6- or 7-year-old up in the dark, get them dressed and out to the bus, that’s difficult for them and my six-year-old is not going to be able to do that.”

This week, new Board President Richard Gehman presided over his first meeting as president, after Timothy Stayer stepped down from that role after 10 years, after a reorganization of the Board earlier this month. Gehman addressed parents’ concerns, saying there has to be trust between parents and administration.

“The challenge for the school district is that we have to look at the whole picture,” Gehman said. “We trust Dr. Troop and his intentions. It’s hard to say what’s going to happen at this point, but there’s no hidden agenda, no ulterior motive; this is about what’s best for our students.

“If we ignore this, ignore the research findings and say ‘it’s too much work,’ that wouldn’t be right, either,” Gehman said. “We have a responsibility not to ignore this, but to take appropriate action.”

In other matters, Troop praised Stayer for his decade of service as school board president. Stayer will be continuing on as a member of the board to assist the new leadership. “He has always been interested in education and always willing to take up the next challenge,” Troop said of Stayer. “He has a servant’s heart to help others. I can’t imagine the number of hours he has invested in the school, helping to govern the school district. You don’t have to look far for inspiration because he’ll be staying on the board for at least a few more years.”

Marylouise Sholly is a freelance feature writer for The Ephrata Review.. She welcomes your comments and questions at weezsholly@verizon.net.