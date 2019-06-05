Party time!

June’s Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza includes Night Market

Mainspring of Ephrata’s Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza with the Night Market will be held on June 15 from 4:30-8 p.m. at Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata. This month’s Party promises both entertainment and shopping.

Guests will choose to purchase from handcrafted items, direct sale products, specialized food assortments and aromatic and essential oil products. Food and adult beverages will also be available.

The event will be held rain or shine. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the VFW, located at 141 S. State St.

Two Pints Shy provides the headlining entertainment for the evening. This high-energy favorite plays a wide range of familiar covers from the ‘70s to current rock and roll. Their sound features a blend of music including rock, folk, country, indie and Americana.

Opening for Two Pints Shy is Noah James. This up and coming musician hails from the local community and will warm up the crowd performing his special flavor of folk.

Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza takes place the third Saturday of the month from May through October. From June through September, the Party expands to include a traditional night market.

“Local retail and food vendors are given the opportunity to introduce their business offerings to the community,” said Linda Martin, Mainspring of Ephrata’s Events Committee chair.

This every third Saturday event is designed to provide a safe, economical and family friendly atmosphere for the entire community. Admission to the event is free.

“When communities provide these types of events to residents and business owners alike, business opportunities expand, connections are made and a sense of pride in the community is fostered,” said Martin.

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Party on the Plaza events:

June 15 ­ Night Market included

July 20 ­ Night Market included

Aug. 17 ­ Night Market included

Sept. 21 – Night Market included

Oct. 19 ­ No Night Market

For more information, including day-of announcements, about all the Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza events, visit WhistleStopPartyOnThePlaza.com.

The Whistle Stop Plaza is located at the old train station in downtown Ephrata.