Patriotic concert kicks it all off Sunday
Carl Tobias, conductor emeritus of the Ephrata Concert Band, will step onto the bandshell at the foot of Cocalico Street in Ephrata Borough’s Grater Park to direct the band’s July 2 concert. The 7:15 p.m. concert, two days before Independence Day, will feature many tunes with patriotic themes.
Tobias was conductor of the band for 23 years before becoming conductor emeritus in 2009. He garnered loud applause conducting two of the band’s six concerts last summer. The July 2 concert will be the third of the band’s 2017 concerts and the first 2017 concert with Tobias conducting.
Admission is free. Donations to the band will be accepted. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 S.Academy Drive.
The program will feature Fillmore’s “Americans We,” George M. Cohan’s “Star-Spangled Spectacular,” and Sousa’s march “America First.” Martin Hinkley, director of the band, will be the vocal soloist on Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” and the band will conclude the first half of the program with the march “Armed Forces Salute.”
The band will play at the park each Sunday evening through July 23. The public is urged to bring lawn chairs.
