- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
Patriotic glow
Ephrata’s Veterans Plaza and the Winters Memorial Trail were aglow with 400 luminaries Saturday night, each candle representing a donor brick that honors those who have served in the military. Scroll these photos too:
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Photos by Dick Wanner
About Dick Wanner
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Hope for the Hills: ExtraOrdinary Give donations will be invested in Camp Furnace Hills
Camp Furnace Hills has gotten a reprieve, with the...
- Posted November 16, 2017
- 0
-
In the truest sense…a town tree
A towering and beautifully-formed blue spruce, an Ephrata native, was...
-
EHS Theater Department to perform ‘Romeo and Juliet’
The Ephrata High School Theater Department will be performing the...
-
Ephrata Borough staying connected
Borough joins the FTR auction market to hold down electricity...
-
Patriotic glow
Ephrata’s Veterans Plaza and the Winters Memorial Trail were aglow...
-
You’re Sure to Fall for Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The fall leaves are fading fast and if you want...
-
Get Ready for Colder Weather with Tire Consultants
It took a while for it to get here, but...
-
Hope for the Hills: ExtraOrdinary Give donations will be invested in Camp Furnace Hills
Camp Furnace Hills has gotten a reprieve, with...
- November 16, 2017
- 0
-
In the truest sense…a town tree
A towering and beautifully-formed blue spruce, an Ephrata native,...
- November 15, 2017
- 0
-
EHS Theater Department to perform ‘Romeo and Juliet’
The Ephrata High School Theater Department will be performing...
- November 15, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Unknown says:
-
-
dave weaver says: