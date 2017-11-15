Home   >   News   >   Patriotic glow

By on November 15, 2017

Ephrata’s Veterans Plaza and the Winters Memorial Trail were aglow with 400 luminaries Saturday night, each candle representing a donor brick that honors those who have served in the military. Scroll these photos too:

 

Photos by Dick Wanner

