PennDOT to shift single-lane southbound traffic on Route 222

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced recently that at 9 p.m. on July 9, weather permitting, its contractor will shift the long-term single-lane traffic pattern from the right lane to the left lane of southbound U.S. 222 between Glenwood Drive and Pleasant Valley Road as crews begin the second stage of mainline bridge rehabilitation work in the Ephrata area of northeastern Lancaster County. The work zone will shift to the right lane and shoulder of southbound U.S. 222 separated from traffic with concrete barrier and continue for approximately six weeks until the middle of August.

PennDOT advises motorists that between 9 p.m., July 9, and 6 a.m., July 10, they can expect to encounter slowing and/or stopped traffic within the work zone due to rolling roadblocks as the contractor sets the new traffic pattern, places barrier, and paints new lines.

U.S. 222 southbound averages more than 25,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists should expect long-term single-lane restrictions through mid-August during bridge rehabilitation work on mainline U.S. 222 in the southbound lanes over Glenwood Drive and Pleasant Valley Road. The third and fourth stages of bridge rehab work will then be conducted from mid-August through November 22 on mainline U.S. 222 in the northbound lanes over Pleasant Valley Road and Glenwood Drive.

This work is part of a $5,088,332 contract being conducted by Kinsley Construction Co. of the City of York, York County, to rehabilitate four U.S. 222 mainline bridges and five overhead bridges. Bridge work this year is focused on painting the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 and the rehab of the four mainline U.S. 222 southbound and northbound bridges over Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township and Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township.

U.S. 222 mainline bridge work includes concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, expansion joint replacement, and a latex-modified concrete overlay. Bridge crews are conducting full-depth bridge deck repairs, removing and replacing 5’x20’x1′ sections of concrete, and replacing each bridge joint for half of the width of the bridge. This work cannot be conducted within the timeframe of an overnight lane closure and then have the lane available to carry traffic the following morning. Staged construction lengthens the amount of time it takes to conduct this work. However, it allows a single-lane of travel to be opened to traffic. Otherwise these bridges would need to be closed and the road detoured for this type of work.

Similar work was completed last year on the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 as well as concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, and minor drainage work on the Miley Road, Pool Road, and Peach Road bridges over U.S. 222 in West Earl Township, and the Kramer Mill Road bridge over U.S. 222 in East Cocalico Township.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for roadway construction operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit projects.penndot.gov.