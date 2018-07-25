- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Pioneer housing event celebrates new engine
In honor of its newly purchased engine, the Pioneer Fire Company of Ephrata will host a housing event on Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m. at the station. As a long-standing tradition, the new engine will be manually pushed into the fire house. There will be speakers, a bagpiper, and light refreshments. The whole community is invited to attend.
The new engine — a 2018 Pierce Enforcer — costs approximately $615,000 and it will now be the main engine used in responding to fires. The engine is compact enough to maneuver Ephrata’s narrow city-style streets and was purchased with service to the community in mind.
“The community is one of the backbones of this organization,” said Chief Mike Kiefer, speaking of the fire company.
Pioneer Fire Company thanks the community for all of their support. They also thank Ephrata National Bank for their help in acquiring the new engine.
Pioneer is currently in the middle of the annual fund drive, during which envelopes are mailed out to the community providing the opportunity for donations. To receive a donation envelope, contact the station at 717-733-4850.
To become a volunteer, visit the website at ephratafire.org/volunteer or stop by the station on Tuesday evenings around 6:30 p.m.
