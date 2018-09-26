- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Planning a party
As 100th committee chair, Quickel pulled the anniversary team together
Time is her enemy.
There is so much to do, Beth Quickel thinks, and time is running out.
It is Tuesday evening — a week before the Ephrata Fair kicks off — and Quickel spends more than two hours talking to media outlets, making sure TV stations are up-to-speed on the latest schedule for the fair.
For Quickel, the 100th Ephrata Fair Committee chairperson, leading the charge for the centennial experience is a labor of love, one that comes with its own sets of challenges.
Here is a look at Quickel and what went into putting together the 100th Ephrata Fair and some of the special events planned.
Preparing for the milestone began in the middle of 2016, and luckily for Quickel she works from her home in Ephrata Borough as a senior business process consultant for VWR, a global supplier for life sciences and research industries. The job allows her flexibility during the day, a day that can start as early as at 4 a.m. She works a full-time job in addition to fair work.
Quickel brings an interesting perspective to chairing this event. She was not born and raised going to the Ephrata Fair, but rather was raised attending the York Fair. She was born during Fair Week in York, a fact her mother, Ruth Frey, reminds her annually, as she missed the fair the year her daughter was born.
In 1984, married with an infant child, Quickel attended her first Ephrata Fair. The idea of a fair on the street was a new concept to her. She loved the atmosphere, the sense of community. She was hooked not just on the fair, but on Ephrata.
Shortly after that fair in ‘84, she and her husband, George, moved here, where they raised three children who graduated from Ephrata High School.
You’ll see some aspects of the York Fair in Ephrata this year. In 2015, York celebrated its 250th Fair (it started in 1765, 11 years before the United States was founded) and Quickel took notes on what York did to honor the milestone.
The Duck Slide, a mainstay at York, will make its debut in Ephrata. Fairgoers at Tent City can watch ducklings go down a slide (The Pennsylvania Farm show has a similar attraction).
“This is one of my fond memories from the York Fair,” said Quickel about the Duck Slide, which along with the “When Pigs Fly” event (more on this later), will help bring the town together, she hopes.
The first thing the 100th Fair Committee did in January 2017 was create a 100th Fair logo. Then the committee not only planned the extra events for the 100th celebration, but had to get the money for it.
The fair costs $350,000 to run. Quickel and her team needed to raise an extra $53,000 for the 100th. These funds were for extra events — $10,000 to find even greater musical talent for the parade, more entries for exhibits, a kickoff concert and laser show Tuesday night — and all the money raised without tapping into existing donors or resources for fair funds.
They used a multi-prong approach to raise the money.
There were six chicken barbecues. The first one was Nov. of 2017. The last was in August. Each barbecues were well supported by the community and raised about $1,000. There was more to doing the barbecues than raising money.
“It was us not just showing that we were looking for a hand out, but were willing to work for money,” Quickel said about the nine-member committee.
Then the committee asked for donations, filled out applications for grant money and went to the borough; everyone thinks the borough funds the fair, Quickel said, but up until this year that was not the case. The borough donated $10,000.
Other fund-raising efforts included a Go Fund Me account and publishing a book “100 Years Of The Ephrata Fair.”
Oh, and that $53,000 — they not only reached the goal, but exceeded it, Quickel said. The remaining book sale money will help with any shortfalls in the future.
“Once we knew we had the money and the details, then we hit the ‘Go’ button,” she said.
One of the creative new attractions is a coloring book with a unique perspective on the Ephrata Fair. Students at Ephrata High School in 2017 drew their observations of the fair. Keyword: Drew. The illustration needs colored in. Fairgoers will get that opportunity, as Pennsylvania Fair Queen will hand out the coloring books near the band shell.
“I can’t wait for people to see it,” said Quickel, who noted that the first two chicken barbecues covered the $2,000 to print the drawings.
Not everything fell into place or came easy. There was the farm animal issue.
“One of the biggest challenges was finding cows,” Quickel said. “We needed cows for the celebrity cow milking contest. This is more challenging than you think. Some cows are not used to the human touch. This is a farmer’s livelihood and there is a risk. I was raised in suburbia. I didn’t know this.”
She added that it was easier getting the celebrities than it was finding cows.
Another twist this year is the “When Pigs Fly” event at Tent City. This pays homage to the former popular pig chase in Tent City. “When Pigs Fly” is a stuffed toy pig, like a stress ball that is decorated with wings, goggles and the 100th logo on it back. The pigs will be taken to the top of a tree trimmer and dropped. The closest pig to the drop zone circle wins a special prize.
Quickel said one committee member, Dawn Mentzer, took the reigns for social media and did a fantastic job of promoting upcoming events.
Some of that $53,000 was used toward Sunday’s “The Welcome Home” event, which honored the past and veterans. The money added to Senior Citizen Day, Kiddie Day and extra exhibits entries. All of this needed coordinated with committee chairs for each event.
Quickel said Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in the bingo tent will have people walk down memory lane. Also authors of “100 Years Of Ephrata Fair” will be there to sign books.
The enhanced parade will have a twist right out of the gate. Liberty High School, a large band, will kickoff the parade. In an ode to parades from years ago where the Honor Band performed several songs at the judges stand, Liberty will play several songs at the judges stand. Ephrata did away with Honor Band several years ago. This is a tribute to the past.
Kutztown and Lincoln — two popular college bands — will be back. Lincoln, known for grooving to the beat, requested a second charter bus (normally they only ask for one bus), so they will be bigger than usual.
“I am so excited to see the bigger version,” Quickel said. “I’m the band greeter. It was my first job in 2009 and I love it.”
Oh and about those books. Quickel did a phone recording that went out to 412 people, telling them where they could pick up their books. Within seconds of sending out the voice recording, her cell phone started ringing.
The Historical Society was keeping the books. The books were moved to the Fair office, but the office was too humid, so Quickel is storing the books in her home. That’s 200 books in her living room.
Said Quickel: “My husband loves me, that’s all I can say.”
Eric Stark is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
About Eric G. Stark
